X Factor has gifted us talent ranging from Jedward to Mary Byrne to Niall Horan in its 14 years on air, and anyone who fancies their chances of hitting the big time, or simply thinks they'll make good TV, will get their chance to shine this weekend.

Are you the next Niall Horan? X Factor auditions taking place in Dublin this weekend

Auditions are taking place in Dublin for the 15th series of the music talent show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the May bank holiday weekend.

This first round of open auditions takes place at St Stephen's Green shopping centre from 10am to 6pm each day and everyone will get a chance to perform. Auditions will take place in Derry at the Richmond Shopping Centre on Friday May 11th from 1pm to 8pm and in Belfast on Saturday May 12 and Sunday May 13 from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday at 1 Victoria Square.

Supermarket worker Mary Byrne gives it her all for 'The X Factor' judges during her Dublin audition.

Those who can't make it on the day can still apply online or via WhatsApp at 00447733222927. You need to be 14 or over. This year there will be no room auditions this year. Those who make it through the open auditions round will head straight to an arena audition where Simon Cowell will pay heed to the audience reaction on the day so you'll need to have your wits about you!

Louis Walsh will join him on the judging panel once again but the other judges have not yet been confirmed. We'll keep you posted. Read more: Louis Walsh on the hunt for new music act to manage after X Factor contract ends this year

