'Anyone that goes on a reality show to have sex on telly hasn’t been brought up well' - EastEnders star Dean Gaffney on Love Island

The 'EastEnders' star has hit out at the contestants of this year's show - which also includes his co-star Danny Dyer's daughter Dani - for going on television to "open their legs" in return for fame and has admitted he's so angry with the concept of the programme that he won't let his 21-year-old daughters Chloe and Charlotte audition.

Speaking to the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper, the 40-year-old actor - who has the twins with his ex-partner Sarah Burge - said: "I think anyone that goes on a reality show to open their legs and have sex on telly hasn’t been brought up well in my opinion. It’s not right and I certainly don't want to have my daughters on that. "They don’t want to do 'Love Island'. They have their own careers. They’ve both done well and I am proud of them. They have been brought up well."

However, although the ITV2 dating show is known for capturing the contestants getting jiggy in the bedroom from time-to-time, Danny's daughter Dani is adamant she'll never have sex on screen because her famous father would disown her. The 21-year-old barmaid was even "scared" of kissing her partner Jack Fincham because she knew the nation - including her dad - was watching her on the outside.

However, the same can't be said for her co-star Megan Barton Hanson as the 24-year-old former stripper had no qualms about getting down and dirty with her partner Eyal Booker while they were in the secret hideaway earlier this week. Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson have also gone further than second base while now-axed contestant Rosie Williams seemingly had a fiddle with Adam Collard.

The 22-year-old personal trainer dumped the solicitor the next day - leaving her heartbroken - and decided to try his luck with new girl Zara McDermott.

Online Editors