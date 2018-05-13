Ant McPartlin is "doing well" following his rehab stint - but he's still not ready to return to TV.

Ant McPartlin is "doing well" following his rehab stint - but he's still not ready to return to TV.

'Ant is doing really well, his friends think he's in a much better place' - but he's not ready to return to TV

The 42-year-old presenter underwent treatment at a rehab clinic in March after he was involved in a drink-drive incident in London, and while Ant is on the mend, he's still not ready to return to work alongside his long-time co-host Dec Donnelly.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Ant is doing really well and all of his friends think he is in a much better place. "But this time doctors, not TV bosses, will decide."

Ant - who was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months as a result of his crash - returned to work quickly after his first spell in rehab, prior to the collision. However, Ant is now said to be in a better frame of mind and his positive outlook has apparently been reflected in his appearance.

An eyewitness previously shared: "It was great to see him looking so well, and much more upbeat. "In pictures taken after his accident Ant looked haunted. He hadn't shaved and looked like he hadn't slept much.

"But the Ant we saw this week could have been a different person. He looked healthier, brighter and had a big smile on his face." Following his court appearance, Ant admitted that he was "ashamed and mortified" about the incident.

He said in a statement: "I appreciate people in the public eye should provide a positive example. I know the consequences [of the crash] could have been much worse."

Online Editors