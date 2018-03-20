Ant and Dec avoid television Awards as they miss out on two prizes

Ant and Dec steered clear of the Royal Television Awards on Tuesday night as they missed out on two gongs at the ceremony.

Ant and Dec steered clear of the Royal Television Awards on Tuesday night as they missed out on two gongs at the ceremony.

The TV duo cancelled this weekend’s Saturday Night Takeaway on Monday after Ant McPartlin was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Ant was said to be heading back to rehab while Dec avoided the ceremony where they lost out to Love Island in the entertainment category. Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2016 – London The pair also missed out on the entertainment performance prize for their work on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! as Channel 4’s The Last Leg was named winner.

The BBC scooped 17 awards as it was named RTS channel of the year at the ceremony at the Grovesnor House Hotel in central London. The big winner was BBC Three’s This Country with siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper taking home three awards including the comedy writer prize.

They also won in the comedy performance category while the show picked up the scripted comedy prize. In the final award of the night, @BBCOne is the RTS Channel of the Year 2018. Judges praised the channel’s “astonishing mix of quality” #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/aUkOyrgyeF — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 20, 2018 Planet Earth II, presented by Sir David Attenborough won the science and natural history award while co-stars Sinead Kennan and Stephen Graham won the best actor (female) and best actor (male) prizes respectively.

Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones were recognised with the judges award for the Netflix series while the streaming giant’s The Crown was awarded a special recognition prize. Cracker creator Jimmy McGovern was recognised for his body of work with the lifetime achievement award.

