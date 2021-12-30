Another evening on the couch? RTÉ unveils its new 2022 line-up

The meteoric rise of ‘cheeky chappie’ Donie O’Sullivan from the son of a fishmonger in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry to a rising star at CNN for his deft coverage of the Capitol insurrection is among the line-up of new documentaries, drama, and entertainment that RTE has in store for viewers and listeners in the New Year.

Mr O’Sullivan, (29) became not only a household name in Ireland but around the world for his calm reportage on one of the world’s most watched news networks as chaos erupted at the Capitol on January 6.

The new documentary Capitol Man, which airs on RTE One on January 4, is among the line-up of new programmes and old favourites that will feature on RTE in 2022, the State broadcaster announced today.

Love it or hate it, Dancing with the Stars will return to the airwaves on January 6 on RTE One after a year-long hiatus in which former RTE news anchor Aengus Mac Grianna and Galway journalist and presenter Grainne Seoige along with singer Erica Cody, cyclist Nicolas Roche and paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane are among the dozen celebrities who will pair up with professional dancers for another season of ballroom dancing, glitz and glamour.

The brooding drama ‘Smother’ set on the west coast of Ireland returns for a second season of family intrigue and scandal from the so-called ‘Lahinch mob’ when matriarch Val Ahern played by Irish actress Dervla Kirwan is knocked for six with the arrival of her late husband Denis’ estranged son Finn who was abandoned in foster care in Britain.

Also new to the small screen in 2022 is a new six part series called Droichid Na hÉireann , which explores the fascinating history of Ireland’s beloved bridges. Presented by actor Lochlann O’Mearáin, it explores the history, architecture, landscape, and people behind Ireland’s iconic and lesser known bridges and the pivotal role they played in history as well as modern day Ireland.

Also debuting in 2022 is a new 13-part series on RTE One called Faoi Bhláth featuring folklorist and wildflower enthusiast Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh who travels the parks, lakes, bogs and mountains of Ireland to uncover a rich array of native wildflowers while uncovering the folk history and stories associated with them as well as their uses in cookery, medicine and craft.

And as the ink dries on those New Year resolutions, 2022 will see the return of perennial favourites aimed at whipping ourselves into shape, physically, mentally and financially.

Kathryn Thomas returns for a new season of Operation Transformation on January 5 in which five new team leaders from around the country will aim to kick start the New Year with healthy eating and fitness regimes.

As the bills from Christmas start coming through the letter box, financial guru

Eoin McGee will be on hand with sage advice in the fourth series of “How to be Good with Money” where he will help people not only sort out the debts they incurred over the festive season but how to manage their short and long term financial goals as well as plan for unforeseen events and ultimately achieve fiscal freedom.

He will also introduce a new feature called the ‘Money Box’ in which people from across Ireland will literally step into the box to share their spending habits and money issues.

And to test the mental and physical endurance of anyone planning a holiday in the New Year, 28 recruits will check into a “no frills, one-star, all-inclusive holiday to Hell where the customer service is terrible, the staff are rude and intimidating, the food is mediocre and the showers are always cold” as part of “Ultimate Hell Week”.

Billed as “the biggest, baddest, maddest series yet” the series will make a visit to Fawlty Towers look like a cakewalk as participants cope with two or three hours’ sleep, unarmed combat, extreme heights and “various other trials of strength, stamina and determination.”

Iconic Galway rockers The Saw Doctors will also take to the airwaves on New Year’s Day in a once-off documentary on Radio One called ‘This is Rock and Roll, I Want My old Job Back’ in which host Anne Marie Kelly will chat with the band’s original members about the inception of their debut album three decades ago.

The New Year will also see the return of The Tommy Tiernan Show on January 8 for a sixth season of improvised chat while celebrity architect Dermot Bannon also returns for a 13th season in February for more home improvement inspiration.

And for those who were forced to date vicariously thanks to Covid-19, the reality dating show First Dates Ireland will be back on Thursday nights for what is billed as

“an intoxicating blend of flirtation, faux-pas and doorway malfunctions as Ireland’s most romantic restaurant re-opens at 9.30pm on 6th January 2022.”

Meanwhile, sports fans can also get up to speed on the latest GAA action when the GAA Club championships return with the Leinster Football final on RTÉ2 on January 8 while the first of eight GAA Hurling and Football National League Games will be shown exclusively on Saturday nights, kicking off with Dublin vs Armagh on January 29.

RTE in collaboration with Virgin Media television will also feature Six Nations rugby coverage on television, radio and online while football fans can tune into the

UEFA Champions League Round live on RTÉ2 in February and March and the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division which kicks off in February with live games throughout the season.