Another Dancing On Ice contestant announced: It’s… Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy is the latest celebrity contestant to be announced for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The wife of Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy was unveiled during Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

She said: “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it’ll be nice to get the glam on.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid from her car during the school run, she said: “I just think I want everyone to laugh at me really.

“My dad taught me how to stand up on a pair of skates when I was about seven years old, we used to go skating a lot when my mum and dad split up, we would go with him to the local ice rink.

“I’m really excited actually. The only time I’ve been ice skating since is when we take our kids to the rink.”

She told Morgan her husband thought her competing on the show was “such a brilliant idea”.

She added: “He is really looking forward to watching me and he hopes I don’t fall over too much. I hope I don’t fall over too much.”

Vardy, 38, joins previously announced contestants on the ITV show including singer Myleene Klass, Olympian Colin Jackson, skier Graham Bell, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, TV presenter Denise Van Outen and Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes.

Australian actor Jason Donovan will also take part in Dancing On Ice, as will former Britain’s Got Talent hopeful Sonny Jay.

The TV series will air next year and will be presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who will be joined by the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Vardy is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017.

She has also been a guest panellist on Loose Women and joined Leicester City striker Jamie, 33, for two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Vardy made headlines around the world in October last year when rival Wag Coleen Rooney publicly claimed her Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy denies the accusation and the pair are locked in a legal dispute.

PA Media