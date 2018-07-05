Andy Dick dragged off Jimmy Kimmel Live! after stroking Ivanka Trump's leg in newly resurfaced video

Andy Dick was removed from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio after he stroked Ivanka Trump 's leg in 2007.

The actor and comedian (who is now 52), was a guest on the show alongside Donald Trump's daughter when the incident occured.

While she was speaking, he started to rub her legs while saying, "You don't play up the glitter on your legs?"

Ivanka, who is now 36, slapped his arm and then tried to remove his hand from her leg as host Jimmy Kimmel asked him to "please, don't touch Ivanka".

Kimmel then got up to try to help her while she said, "Oh wait, did I say I was single? I thought I had a boyfriend".

Kimmel continued, "Andy, please don't. Donald Trump will kill both of us."

Dick was later removed from the stage by a member of security and Kimmel.

Dick addressed the incident himself in December last year and shared a screenshot on Instagram and attempted to explain what had happened.

"The time I “groped” Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Her legs were sparkling, and I was trying to see if the glitter would wipe off. I also mistakenly thought she would date me," he wrote.

"I was jokingly carried off by security. Is anybody going to carry Trump off? No joke. Confusing times. (the weird thing is, I shot this same scene a YEAR EARLIER for my movie Danny Roane: First Time Director, but I was peeing on Malcolm in the middle, not groping ) #tbt #slapyourself #christmas #whatisreal #lifeimitatesart p.s. Look it up on Youtube"

The footage has resurfaced as Dick was charged with midsdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery for allegedly touching and making inappropriate comments to a woman on an LA street in APril.

