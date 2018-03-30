Entertainment TV News

An all-Irish line up... and donkeys - what The Late Late Show has in store this week

Ryan Tubridy hosts the Late Late Show. Picture: Andres Poveda
Geraldine Gittens

Musician and charity campaigner Bob Geldof will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show.

The Live Aid creator will talk to host Ryan Tubridy about his decision to hand back the freedom of Dublin in protest.

He’ll be telling us why he thinks the marriage referendum was a defining moment for his generation; and how his opinion of his home country has changed utterly. 

Former Six One news anchor Bryan Dobson will talk about his decision to move to his new role on Morning Ireland. The host, who anchored the Six One for 21 years, will discuss some of the most memorable and significant moments of his time helming Six One.

New York based Irish comedian Maeve Higgins joins Ryan to chat about making a name for herself on the US scene. She’ll also be filling viewers in on some new projects including a brand new comedy set to start shooting in Cork next spring.

Musician, singer-songwriter, and actor, Finbar Furey launches his new album, having signed a new record deal at the tender age of 71. He will chat about how his love for music is as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Home of the Year judges Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan and Patrick Bradley will be discussing what it takes to be declared Home of the Year.

Some of the animals rescued and restored to full health by The Donkey Sanctuary will also be featured on the show..

The Late Late Show airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm

