Legal drama Striking Out could be struck off RTE 's schedule.

Legal drama Striking Out could be struck off RTE's schedule.

Amy Huberman's Striking Out looks to be struck off with 'no plans' for new series

The future of the programme looks uncertain after the broadcaster said it has "no immediate plans" to commission a third series. The lack of commitment may surprise viewers, given that the final episode of season two ended with a cliff-hanging storyline.

The show followed the tumultuous professional and personal life of Dublin-based solicitor Tara Rafferty and her fledgling legal firm. Actress Amy Huberman starred as Tara while Men Behaving Badly's Neil Morrissey took on the role of senior counsel Vincent Pike. Earlier this year, Huberman said she had her "fingers crossed" that the show would return to TV screens. However, an RTE spokesperson said yesterday there were "no immediate plans to commission a third series of Striking Out".

"RTE is developing a number of new drama and comedy series for delivery over the coming two years," the spokesperson added. Details of its upcoming commissioning plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

One of the forthcoming projects is Finding Joy, a six-part comedy written by and starring Huberman and produced by Treasure Films. The series revolves around Joy, a newly single woman looking for "happiness in all the wrong places" after a particularly messy break-up.

The show is currently being shot in Dublin and stars Aisling Bea and Laura Whitmore. Speaking about her new project, Huberman told how she was thrilled to start shooting.

(L-R) Actors Neil Morrissey and Amy Huberman, and RLJ Entertainments Chief Content Officer for Acorn brands Mark Stevens of 'Striking Out' speak onstage during the Acorn TV portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"I'm excited to be starting on this adventure," she said. "I've thoroughly loved the writing process and now can't wait to see the world and all the characters come to life."

Huberman has spoken out before about the need for female voices and stories to be shown on screen.

"We need more writers and more female producers to tell women's stories, and men's stories, and that there are films and TV shows that are representing both," she said previously. Finding Joy is being produced by Rob Walpole and Rebecca O'Flanagan, who worked with Huberman on films The Stag and Handsome Devil.

Cathal Watters, who previously worked on Peaky Blinders, is director of photography.

Online Editors