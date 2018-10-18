Amy Huberman's Finding Joy drops 100,000 viewers for second episode

The second episode of Amy Huberman 's new series, Finding Joy, drew 101,000 fewer viewers than last week's debut.

The second episode of Amy Huberman's new series, Finding Joy, drew 101,000 fewer viewers than last week's debut.

The six-part series, which was written by, and stars, Huberman alongside Aisling Bea, Jenny Rainsford, Laura Whitmore, Catherine Walker and Mark Doherty, launched last week with an impressive average audience of 378,000.

Kicking off straight after the main Nine O'Clock News on RTE One last Wednesday night, the show had a 30 per cent share of the total Irish audience during broadcast.

It drew a bigger debut than RTE's other new comedy series this year, The Young Offenders.

Amy Huberman in Finding Joy

The second episode, which aired last night, was watched by an average audience of 277,000, with a share of 22 per cent, a drop of more than 100,000 viewers.

It was broadcast at the same time as Brendan Courtney's This Crowded House on RTE2 and Gogglebox Ireland on Virgin Media One, which was followed by Pat Kenny's presidential election debate at 10pm.

Finding Joy - Aidan (Lochlann O Mearáin), Joy (Amy Huberman) and Canine Aidan (Fern)

However, it is expected to draw more viewers via recordings and on the RTE Player.

The consolidated figure for the first episode now stands at 428,000 and a 30 per cent share. This includes those who watched live plus those who recorded the episode and watched it back over the past seven days.

On RTE Player the first episode has also been streamed over 43,000 times.

The consolidated figures for the second episode will be available next Thursday.

Read more: Finding Joy review: 'Save for a few gags that miss the mark by a country mile Finding Joy is actually a bit of a charmer'

The series stars Amy Huberman as Joy, a woman who finds herself thrust into the limelight as she tries to recover from a painful break-up.

As she copes with an unwanted new job as a Vlogger, Joy is forced to change her comfortably ordered existence as she figures out what to do now that she’s lost the love of her life.

The series is produced for RTÉ and Acorn Media Enterprises by Treasure Entertainment.

RTE is "delighted with the response and reaction to the series".

The first episode is available to watch on RTE Player and the series continues next Wednesday at 9.35pm on RTE One.

Read more: Joy for Amy Huberman as new series is highest-rating comedy debut of the year on RTÉ

Television: No joy in Amy's sitcom but Sharon's new comedy is smart and witty

Online Editors