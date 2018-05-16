RTE have announced that Amy Huberman 's new TV series Finding Joy has gone into production.

Amy Huberman, Laura Whitmore and Aisling Bea to star in new RTE six-part comedy

The six-part comedy series, produced by Treasure Entertainment, begins shooting in Dublin this week and follows a single woman, Joy, after a painful breakup who looks for happiness in all the wrong places.

The show also stars Aisling Bea, Laura Whitmore, Lochlann O’Mearain, Jennifer Rainsford, Catherine Walker, Paul Reid, Hannah Scott and Mark Doherty. The broadcaster describes the series as "warm and irreverent", making a stark change for Amy whose last series was the gritty legal drama Striking Out.

Laura Whitmore

TÉ is co-producing with Acorn TV, which it has done previously on Striking Out and fellow drama, Acceptable Risk. Amy said: "’I'm thrilled and excited to be starting on this adventure, Finding Joy. I’ve thoroughly loved the writing process and now can’t wait to start filming and see the world and all the characters come to life.

"I’m delighted to continue my collaboration with Treasure Entertainment with whom I’ve had a long-standing working relationship and am thrilled that both Acorn and RTÉ are partnering with us on this venture." The former Can't Cope Won't Cope star spent the last few months penning the scripts for the series.

Aisling Bea attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

RTE's executive producer for comedy, Justin Healy, believes her characters will go down a treat with viewers. "Amy is naturally a very funny person, and in Finding Joy she brings that comedy gene to the fore," he said.

"Her writing is sharp, witty and smart, and in this six-part series she has created engaging, relatable characters that will go down very well with the audience.

"Once again it is our key objective to support and develop Irish talent, on and off screen, and with Treasure Entertainment producing it promises to be a cracker of a series.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing Amy's comic voice, not just to the Irish screen, but also internationally with our US production partners Acorn TV."

Online Editors