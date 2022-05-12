Amber Gill reveals she had 'biggest bust up' with Greg O’Shea ahead of Love Island final

Ex-Love Island star, Amber Gill, has told how she couldn't be in the same room with Greg O’Shea after the “biggest bust up you could imagine”.

The season five winner of the reality show told YouTuber, Murad Merali, in a new interview that she and the popular Irish contestant had to be separated ahead of the show’s finale.

She said: “The day before the final, me and Greg had the biggest bust-up you could ever imagine, like we didn’t want to know each other.

“I can’t remember what it was about now, probably something ridiculous.

“We were like ‘Nah, we’re not doing this, it’s done,’ it was a lot.

“We ended up being separated and then we came back together because we did like each other at the time.”

However, Amber said the couple decided to put their differences aside for the sake of the show as the big finale approached.

“We were like you know what, there are two days left let’s just get through it it’ll be good,” she said.

“And then on the day of the final, we thought ‘oh we’ll probably come fourth,’ it’ll be good, like what a good run that we had.

“Like he just came in, and then we ended up in the top two and we were looking at each other like…what’s going on?”

The Newcastle native won the dating show with the Irish rugby star back in 2019, and the couple split the £50,000 cash prize between them.

Just five weeks later, the pair called it quits.

At the time, Amber accused Greg of breaking up with her over text, which he firmly denied.



