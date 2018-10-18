An average audience of 434,000 tuned in to Pat Kenny's Presidential Election Special on Virgin Media One on Wednesday night.

An average audience of 434,000 tuned in to Pat Kenny's Presidential Election Special on Virgin Media One on Wednesday night.

Almost half of Irish TV audience tuned in to Pat Kenny's Presidential debate last night

The 90 minute programme drew 44 per cent of the available TV audience as all six candidates including President Michael D Higgins, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Seán Gallagher and MEP Liadh Ní Riada went head to head on TV for the first time.

The programme had a reach - the number of viewers who tuned in at some point over the course of the 90 minute programme - of 738,000 viewers.

A further 10,500 viewers tuned in to watch the debate live on the Virgin Media Player.

On Monday night, an average audience of 387,000 tuned in to the Claire Byrne Live Presidential Debate on RTÉ One despite the fact that President Higgins and Sean Gallagher did not participate.

One in three people who were watching TV in Ireland at the time watched the programme and it had a reach of 740,000. The debate was also the most popular programme the following day on the RTÉ Player.

Online Editors