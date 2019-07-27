There'll be star appeal at the All Together Now Festival next week, with some of Ireland's top acting talents set for the Waterford music event.

All Together Now 2019: Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, Patti Smith, Jordanne Jones, Moe Dunford to appear

Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan will be heading to Portlaw as part of a new RTE-curated stage, where she will be joined by stars including Metal Heart's Jordanne Jones, The Young Offenders Chris Walley and Alex Murphy, and Dungarvan man Moe Dunford.

They will appear at the Arena live discussion, hosted by Sean Rocks.

There will also be a mix of music, spoken word and the natural world, as Natalya O'Flaherty and Sasha Terfous perform, while David Attenborough collaborator Chris Watson will bring the audience on an underwater audio journey.

Meanwhile, the RTE Concert Orchestra will play the music of Leonard Cohen on the main stage, with special guests including Glen Hansard, Saint Sister and Javier Mas, Cohen's classical guitarist.

Also, HERE at All Curious Minds will have Patti Smith reading some of her own poetry and prose as well as that of Beckett and Yeats. She will also perform two acoustic numbers at the HERE tent.

US singer-songwriter Patti Smith performs in Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht on January 27, 2019. (Photo by Paul Bergen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read PAUL BERGEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Seamus Heaney family will be in conversation with RTE presenter John Kelly. Some of his work will be delivered by guest reaers and there will be instrumental music from Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

The Young Offenders cast members will be joining Ray D'Arcy for a chat with music from The Frank and Walters.

Beach boy: Moe Dunford will pick up a major award at the Newport Beach Film Festival, California later this month. Photo: David Conachy

John Grant will also be in conversation with Panti Bliss, writers Nicole Flattery and Ian Maleny in conversation with Danny Denton, editor of The Stinging Fly magazine. Saint Sister will perform songs from their debut album Shape of Silence for the latter.

Other guests at the HERE at All Curious Minds tent over the weekend include Scottish author David Keenan, broadcaster and filmmaker Philip King in converstaion with photographer/filmmaker Seamus Murphy who will discuss his documentary A Dog Called Money.

Showing on the Friday of the festival, the film sheds light on the creative process of British musician PJ Harvey.

Constellations author Sinéad Gleeson will be in conversation with Alex Clark, literary critic for The Guardian and Observer. Joining them will be singer-songwriter, Lisa Hannigan.

Icelandic electonic/nu-classical musican Ólafur Arnalds will talk methods and Anna Calvi, whose album Hunter has just been nominated for a Mercury Prize will also make an appearance over the weekend.

A Sense Of Place and the Vernacular focuses on the power and support of community and will be hosted by poet/actor Emmet Kirwan, featuring rising spoken-word star, Natalya O’Flaherty, and music from A Lazarus Soul, an Irish group championed by musicians Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey and – via his BBC Radio 6 show – actor Cillian Murphy.

Caroline Lady Waterford, resident of Curraghmore House, the host of All Together Now will be in conversation with historian Turtle Bunbury.

Events run from 1pm until 7pm on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend. Patti Smith will be there at 7:30pm on the Saturday.

Highlights from the weekend will be recorded for broadcast on RTE Radio One and for streaming on the RTE Player.

