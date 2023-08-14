All-star line-up unveiled for latest series of hit show Livin’ With Lucy

The famous names on this season’s Livin’ With Lucy

RTE’s Des Cahill, an unlikely hit of Dancing With The Stars, will be Livin’ with Lucy

Katie Price is among the guests Lucy will get to visit in the upcoming season

Lucy says she loves nothing better than hanging out with her husband and their three kids when not working

Lucy Kennedy has lined up an eclectic bunch of celebrities for the latest season of her hit TV show which sees her invited into the homes of stars.

We can reveal that among the famous names on Livin’ With Lucy this season are;

Former model turned businesswoman Katie Price, aka Jordan.

RTE sports presenter and Dancing With The Stars favourite Des Cahill.

Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald).

Geordie Shore star turned TV presenter Charlotte Crosby.

Dublin comedian Andrew Maxwell, who elevated his career in 2019 by appearing on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Former Millwall and Ireland footballer turned RTE soccer pundit Richard Sadlier.

Lucy (47) previously hinted that she would be spending time with Katie Price and admitted she was “nervous” about hanging out with the former Page Three model as she had heard “mixed reports” about her.

Lucy is likely to quiz the famous glamour model on her tumultuous love life.

Since her rise to fame in the 90s, Katie has enjoyed a string of relationships in the public eye.

She has been married to fellow I'm A Celeb star Peter Andre, as well as cage fighter Alex Reid and ex Kieran Hayler. She has two kids with both Peter - named Junior and Princess - and Kieran - named Jett and Bunny.

Katie also has a child to Dwight Yorke, the former Manchester United striker. Katie's other exes include Gareth Gates, Kris Boyson, Teddy Sheringham and Dane Bowers.

While not naming Simon Gregson as the specific Corrie star she would be spending time with, Lucy once revealed that she was always a huge fan.

“It is a boy that I love. He has been in Coronation Street for 30 years and he has three sons. He has a beautiful wife and I loved everything about them. We drank solidly for two days,” she said.

Livin’ With Lucy first aired in 2008 and the premise of the show is that Kennedy spends a weekend with a celebrity in their own home or a favourite location, analyses their lives and interviews them – as well as sometimes talking to people close to them.

The first three series were screened on RTE and featured Jade Goody, Samantha Mumba, Brian McFadden, David Norris, Calum Best and Daithi O Se.

The second series included Shane Lynch, Don Baker, Sonia O’Sullivan and Adele King.

For series three Lucy moved in with David Gest, Simon Delaney, Derek Acorah, Jermaine Jackson, Vanessa Feltz and Crystal Swing.

After finishing its run on RTE in 2010, TV3 (now Virgin Media) started screening the series in 2016, with six seasons in consecutive years bar a break last year.

Her 2016 season featured Kerry Katona, Al Porter, Jedward, Brendan Grace, Finbar Furey and Shane Long.

For her next series she visited Davy Fitzgerald, Katie Hopkins, Michael Healy-Rae, Danielle Westbrook, Dickie Rock and Sarah Harding.

Then, in 2018, she hung out with Christy Dignam, Nathan Carter, Gemma Collins, Kellie Maloney and Ivan Yates.

Among those who participated in 2019 were Grainne Seoige, John Connors, Nadine Coyle, Barry Keoghan and Deirdre O’Kane.

Due to Covid and lockdowns the 2020 season saw Lucy hosting celebs in a hired cottage in Co Meath.

Those who stayed with her there included Paul McGrath, Greg O’Shea, Amy Huberman, Lynn Ruane, Ian Dempsey and Mario Rosenstock, and repeat guest Adele King (Twink).

The last series, screened in 2021, featured Pat Spillane, Rachel Allen, Hughie Maughan, Paul Gascoigne, Michelle Heaton and Rory O’Neill (Panti).

Five of Lucy’s guests have since sadly died – Jade Gooding, Sarah Harding, Brendan Grace, David Gest and Christy Dignam.

Lucy previously said that the deaths of Jade and Sarah particularly struck a chord with her.

“Both were so young,” she reflected. “I lived with Jade Goody six months before she was diagnosed.

“I remember I was talking to her about going into the Big Brother house in India and she asked my advice and I said ‘Actually I wouldn’t’.

“She went into the house and that’s where she found out she had the cancer.

“Poor Sarah, again. It was a few years later I lived with her. Young women. It’s so strange. I don’t know why, but I always assume that when it’s someone who’s well-known they can get the best treatment and have access to the best surgeons and miracles can happen.

“But the sad reality is it doesn’t matter who you are or what you have that unfortunately sometimes cancer just wins.”

Lucy confirms she is extra vigilant as a result about her own health. “I would be very health conscious and do all the checks. Like I have three young children so it’s never too far from my mind, so I am very good,” she adds.

“I think with Jade Goody, what happened to her got a lot of us thinking along the right line – which is go for regular checks, you just don’t know, do you.”

Lucy lives in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin with her husband Richard Governey, who she married in 2008, and their two daughters and son.

She previously told us she enjoyed the years of lockdowns. “I loved them,” she said “Because I really just took to the whole idea of being at home and relaxing. Not having to make an effort, not having to wear a bra.

“Not having to go to events I don’t want to go to. Family time. I just loved the whole thing. The only thing I despised was home schooling.

“It was just very stressful, because ours are obviously three different ages.

“At the time I was on Radio Nova. I had like a studio in the dining room of the rented house we were in. So I was literally live on air, kind of doing homework. So that element I found hard, but I didn’t mind.

“By the time the second lockdown hit, the novelty had worn

off. But the first one I was fine, the second one ‘yeah it’s a bit annoying’ and I don’t know what’s going to happen in January, like everyone I’m just dreading a potential surge.”

The couple bought their house in Dun Laoghaire two-and-a-half years before they moved in May 2021.

“It’s lovely by the sea. It’s where I’m from and where I grew up,” said Lucy at the time.

“When you buy an older house it’s kind of never completely finished, but I love it,” she raves.

“It is good, it’s nice to be near the sea, you can walk the pier. I’ve no excuse really not to swim other than the fact I’m not ready to get semi-naked.”

She reveals she spends her spare time doing yoga, walking and writing children’s books.

The new series of Livin’ With Lucy will air on Virgin Media in the autumn, one of several being launched for the season.