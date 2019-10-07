All change: Virgin's schedule shake-up goes live
It's all change in Virgin Media Television's new morning schedule which promises to deliver six hours of live broadcasting each weekday morning.
Breakfast show 'Ireland AM' will be extended by 30 minutes, broadcasting live from 7am to 11am on weekdays. Guests this week include Una Healy and Rory Cowan.
It will be followed by 'Elaine', fronted by Elaine Crowley, in a new mid-morning timeslot from 11am to noon.
Meanwhile 'Live at 12', a new one-hour news programme anchored by Colette Fitzpatrick, will air from noon until 1pm.
As part of the schedule revamp, the station announced last month that long-running entertainment show 'Xpose' was being axed.
Former 'Xpose' presenter Karen Koster, who moved over to the 'Ireland AM' couch after returning from maternity leave, will remain with the breakfast show.
'Weekend AM', fronted by Anna Daly and Simon Delaney, will now be rebranded with a combined presentation team working across the seven-day breakfast show.
Virgin Media says these changes will result in an additional 300 hours of live Irish programming.
Irish Independent
