It was a tough day at the office for TV host Lorraine Kelly.

All apologies - Lorraine Kelly apologises to Aidan Gillen over 'fiancée' gaffe and to viewers for Colin Farrell's swearing

The presenter's day in studio on her own show, Lorraine, raised a few eyebrows, not least because of an 'awkward' gaffe during an interview with Irish Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen.

Lorraine referred to Gillen's partner, singer Camille O'Sullivan, as his fiancée. Gillen immediately informed her, "She is not my fiancée".

Viewers labelled the moment 'awkward' and 'uncomfortable' although Lorraine apologised profusely.

"I'm so sorry! I dropped the gun on the fiancée. I've put you in a tight spot. Camille’s over there and I’m in trouble," she laughed.

The Game of Thrones star appeared on the programme to promote his new Syfy series Project Blue Book, which revolves around the emergence of the UFO phenomenon in the USA in the 1950s.

Lorraine later had to apologise again after another Irish actor, Dumbo star Colin Farrell, said 'horse s***' on live TV.

"Now I just have to say a tiny apology because lovely Colin was on earlier and he said a wee naughty word and a few of you were not amused so sorry about that," she said.

"But it's a live show, so what can you do," she added.

Online Editors