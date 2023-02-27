Alison Spittle fans slightly confused by pregnancy/EastEnders announcement

Irish comedian Alison Spittle confused fans this morning as she took to social media to announce that she has joined the cast of EastEnders.

The 33-year-old tricked her followers when she shared what appeared to be a pregnancy announcement on Monday morning.

The actress is in fact playing the role of a pregnant woman in the UK soap; however, many fans thought it was a legitimate pregnancy announcement.

"I’ve been keeping this a secret for a while," she wrote on social media alongside a picture of her with an apparent bump.

It wasn't long before a number of her followers and well-known TV personalities congratulated Spittle on the news, prompting her to clear up the confusion in a follow-up post.

"Big news... I'm pregnant.... On EastEnders! I play Deborah and she's pregnant, not me. Tune in and see her tonight," she said.

"By the way it goes with out saying thank you for your congratulations, I accept them still but for incubating a career as a soap star."

The Westmeath native then edited her original caption to include: “I've been keeping this a secret for a while..... I'm going to be on eastenders.

“Edit I'm not pregnant IRL. I'm pregnant in EastEnders and I was being a goose. Thank you, it's gone too far now, my mammy’s phone is hopping and it is in the news. So, to be clear, I'm definitely not pregnant.”

Spittle’s career has soared in recent years, as well as working as a comedian, she hosts the popular podcast Wheel of Misfortune with Kerry Katona.

The podcast sees the duo share their most embarrassing stories to make listeners feel good.

