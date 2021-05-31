Alec Baldwin says he tried to land Sopranos role as Tony’s killer

Alec Baldwin tried to land a part in The Sopranos (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin has revealed he tried to land a part in The Sopranos – as the man to whack mafia boss Tony Soprano.

The Hollywood star, 63, is a self-described super fan of the acclaimed crime drama and asked producers for a key role.

Award-winning actor Baldwin said he wanted to play the assassin of James Gandolfini’s Tony before running off with his wife Carmela, played by Edie Falco.

During an appearance on the Talking Sopranos podcast, Baldwin said: “I called up whoever it was, I forget, and I said, ‘tell them when it’s time to kill Jimmy – this was early, before you get to the end – there is only one man in this business who should come in, whack Jimmy and ride off with Edie, and I am that man.

“I am the guy who needs to blow Jimmy away and take Edie, who I am madly in love with, away.

“And they were like, ‘uh-huh. Sure. Great, We’ll add your name to the list of all the Irish actors who think that they should be on The Sopranos.”

The Sopranos, which ran for six seasons from 1999-2007, famously ended with Tony’s fate unresolved.

The final episode cut to black amid a tense dinner scene, leaving fans to speculate over what happened to the New Jersey mob boss.

Gandolfini, who won three Emmys, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe for his seminal portrayal of Tony, died in 2013 aged 51 after suffering a heart attack.