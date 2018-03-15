Aisling O’Loughlin reckons there is no place for her on Irish TV at the moment.

Aisling O'Loughlin says she 'doesn't fit in' on Irish television anymore after leaving Xposé

The Clare native (39) has been away from the cameras for the last while, since she departed TV3 series Xpose in 2016, after almost a decade on the show.

Although she reckons it’s a great time to be a woman in the TV business, she’s not sure there’s any space for her in the industry at the minute. “I look at TV and I go, ‘Where do I fit in?’. Right now, I don’t feel like I fit in. I don’t see a slot for me,” she said.

“That’s not to say there won’t be a slot, it’s just what’s appropriate. Everyone now is in the right place where they need to be. “Lucy Kennedy is very right for Ireland’s Got Talent. Blathnaid Treacy is right for Dancing with the Stars. Everyone is doing great. It’s a good time for women in TV.”

Although Aisling would like to get back in front of the camera one day, she has no interest in trying her hand abroad. “I’m not looking at it, going, ‘I wish I was doing that’. I’ve no interest in moving to the UK, that’s for sure,” she said.

Aisling was replaced by Cassie Stokes and Ruth O’Neill on Xpose, with Ruth departing the show after just one year. While she has nothing bad to say about her time on the entertainment programme, she’s glad she’s not working at that pace anymore.

“It suited me pre-kids. It was great and I enjoyed it. I can’t even diss it, but for anyone who has been that busy for so long, it’s a huge adjustment to stop. I know what busy busy is like,” she told the Diary.

The TV star is mum to Patrick (6), Louis (4) and one-year-old Joseph with former partner Nick MacInnes and said she wants to spend as much time as possible with them while they are still young.

“I want to spend time with these guys now while they are small and I want to write and tip away at the website and put my stuff up there. “When the time is right, I’ll get going in a busier capacity. I’m really enjoying having the time off. I’ve gone into slow living. I wanted to calm down and I want everything I do to be aligned to what I’m about,” she said.

“We keep thinking about what we can teach them, but they can teach us if we allow them. I love their love of life. You wake up and they’re smiling at you. “That natural energy is lovely to be around.”

Aisling said she’s loved having the opportunity to understand how boys’ minds works. “I didn’t really understand boys, but now I’ve had a chance to look into that psyche and it’s fun. I love the way they just go for it, straight up a tree, no fear. I think it would be the same if I had girls. Kids are kids,” she said.

