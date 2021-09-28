Aidan Power the latest TV presenter to part ways with Virgin Media

AIDAN Power is the latest TV presenter to part ways with Virgin Media.

The popular telly host is packing his bags after a successful two-and-a-half year stint on Ireland AM.

Aidan (42) joined the station's weekend slots in February 2019, where he primarily reported on sport, and his departure follows hot on the heels of the recent surprise exits of fellow Ireland AM anchors Laura Woods and Anna Daly.

Dubliner Aidan did not reply to texts or calls from the Sunday World for comment, nor did his agent Noel Kelly. Virgin Media also remained silent on the development.

Aidan has been reporting on various sports for more than 20 years, including the Olympics, European football championships and League of Ireland.

He has also hosted shows on iRadio and 98FM.

Aidan also has an interest in light entertainment, co-hosting The Hit with Nicky Byrne as well as The Café with Laura Woods.

The departure of the trio of Ireland AM hosts comes amid a huge shake-up at Virgin Media.

Laura, who was with the station for 10 years, recently broke her silence on social media when she posed with a large bunch of flowers and exclaimed: "There's always reason to smile."

Anna Daly was with Virgin/TV3 for 12 years and now says she will concentrate on her online clothing company as well as a job as a communications consultant.

Virgin Media have still to clarify why there have been so many changes in recent weeks. Some TV industry sources claim it may be trimming its costs in a bid to be a lucrative investment target for a foreign bidder.