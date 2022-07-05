After a slow start Irish viewers are falling for Love Island

The arrival of Jack Keating, son of Ronan Keating, on Love Island has boosted interest in Ireland. Photo: ITV

After a slow start, it seems that Irish viewers are finally falling for this year’s instalment of Love Island.

Figures released to Independent.ie reveal that over 1.7 million viewers have tuned into the Virgin Media reality show since it first returned to our small screens a month ago.

There have been over 5.5 million streams on the station’s Player so far with series eight attracting an average of 204,000 viewers every night. This is an increase of 7pc when compared with last year’s programme.

One particular episode that aired on Monday June 27 was the best performing show among 15 to 34-year-olds in Ireland for the whole month.

The Indo Daily: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island?

There has been a huge surge in interest in the show among Irish viewers since last Friday when it was confirmed that Ronan Keating’s son Jack (23) would be going into Casa Amor. He joins Dami Hope (26), a senior microbiologist from Dublin, as one of the Irish islanders competing to stay on the dating show.

Read More

A spokesperson for Virgin Media said they were “delighted with the performance of the show”, which will run for another month before the winning couple is crowned at the start of August.

Since he first made an appearance on the show last Friday, Jack Keating and his famous family have dominated many of the headlines relating to the dating show.

He wasted little time in striking up a conversation with Gemma Owen, the daughter of former England soccer star Michael Owen, to tell her that he also had a famous father. He has been sharing a bed with contestant Tasha Ghouri as he tries to find a connection with one of the single ladies.

His mother Yvonne Connolly has said she is “very proud” of him and said he was “very brave” for putting himself out there. But she also pointed out on Instagram that there had been some negative comments on some social media sites.

Video of the Day

“So many people wishing Jack well and rooting for him. It means so much. My heart,” she said.

“Thank you so much for all your comments. All positive (can’t say the same for other platforms).”

Meanwhile his father Ronan admitted he has been an “absolute mess” watching him every night.

He spoke to The One Show on BBC about the build-up to his eldest son going on the show.

“He's been on the shortlist for about six weeks now. We 've known he could have been going in. It was a week before the announcement and he said, ‘I'm flying to Spain tomorrow’,” he said.

He said Jack has been “very quiet” and seemed a little nervous in Casa Amor, where he is competing with five other singletons to win over one of the female islanders.

“I hope he does okay. He's got such a big heart and he's a real softie. I worry about him in there with all those other guys,” he said.

Read More



