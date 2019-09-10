Irish actor Adrian Dunbar was among the big winners at the 23rd TV Choice Awards last night.

Adrian Dunbar and Graham Norton are winners at TV Choice Awards

The Enniskillen-born actor won the prize for Best Actor for his role in BBC police series 'Line of Duty' at the awards, which took place at The Hilton on Park Lane, London.

‘Love Island’s Maura Higgins. Photo: PA

'Line of Duty' also took the prize for Best Drama Series.

'The Graham Norton Show', presented by the eponymous Cork star, was voted as winner of the Best Entertainment Show.

The award for Best Actress went to Jodie Comer for her role as the unhinged assassin Villanelle in the BBC series 'Killing Eve'.

Nature documentary maker David Attenborough had earlier been presented with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to natural history television.

Beccy Henderson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn and Kathy Kiera Clarke attend The TV Choice Awards 2019 at Hilton Park Lane. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The veteran broadcaster received the prize at his home in London ahead of the awards. 'Blue Planet Live' was voted Best Factual Show.

The Derry Girls cast also walked the red carpet but didn't take home an award.

