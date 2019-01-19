British actor Windsor Davies has died at the age of 88, his daughter Jane has said.

Davies is best known for playing the part of Battery Sergeatnt Major Williams in UK sitcom It Ain’t Half Hot Mum.

A statement said: "The actor Windsor Davies died peacefully on 17 January 2019."

"His wife of 62 years, Eluned, passed away in September."

"They leave a large and very close family who will all remember them with love, laughter and gratitude."

Press Association