Entertainment TV News

Saturday 19 January 2019

Actor Windsor Davies has died at the age of 88

It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies has died at the age of 88, his daughter Jane has said. Photo: Neil Munns/PA Wire
It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies has died at the age of 88, his daughter Jane has said. Photo: Neil Munns/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

British actor Windsor Davies has died at the age of 88, his daughter Jane has said.

Davies is best known for playing the part of Battery Sergeatnt Major Williams in UK sitcom It Ain’t Half Hot Mum.

A statement said: "The actor Windsor Davies died peacefully on 17 January 2019."

"His wife of 62 years, Eluned, passed away in September."

"They leave a large and very close family who will all remember them with love, laughter and gratitude."

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top