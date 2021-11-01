Acting is my dream but I have bills to pay, says Kin star Yasmin who juggles acting with full-time job in a bank

Actor Yasmin Seky has said last night's season finale of RTÉ's crime drama series Kin has left viewers wanting more.

And she says acting is her dream which she is juggling with a full-time career in a bank.

The 23-year-old landed the role of Nikita Murphy, the girlfriend of Eric ‘Viking’ Kinsella, the volatile son of the head of the Kinsella crime family.

The explosive final episode of the first series aired last night, she said: “I don't think they were expecting it and if anything, it’ll leave them wanting more.”

The Dublin native appeared on our screens for the first time eight weeks ago but still works full-time in a bank.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I’ve been young to be an actress, sometimes it doesn’t always feel attainable,” she said.

“Nowadays to be a homeowner you need to have a full-time job with the way things are, but I wouldn’t change anything and I’m so grateful to be where I am now.”

Seky said she has received a lot of positive feedback from the show with friends and family eager to know what will happen next.

“It’s been great especially after week one people were telling me that they were loving it and watching it every week,” she said.

“It’s good people are always looking for tip offs and who’s going to be clipped off next,” she added.

Seky started acting when she was a teenager and said she was nervous to return to it after so many years.

“Going into it I was really afraid and nervous and then I got casted, and I felt like ‘look I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t supposed to be here’,” she said.

“I had been looking up auditions and I’ve always had it in the back of my head - I knew it was something I wanted to do but I was torn because on one hand, I thought yes, I’m going to run away and be an actress and live my dream and on the other hand I thought I’ve a steady job and I’ve bills to pay.”

Kin follows the lives of a fictional Dublin crime family who become embroiled in a gangland war with an international cartel when a member of their family is killed.

The actor said it was surreal to wrap up filming on the show.

"The last day of filming was sad we all got on and we’d been filming for so many months and then for it to just be finished and back to reality it was surreal,” Yasmin said.