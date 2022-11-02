AC/DC in a wartime drama is like being on a highway to hell

The characters in sexed-up regency guff Bridgerton are likely to find themselves dancing to Rihanna or Harry Styles

Television and film scriptwriters love their well-worn tropes. During the heyday of the macho 80s action movie, you couldn’t turn around without banging your elbow against a hero who owed his existence to an old army buddy.

Said buddy had usually fallen on hard times and/or fallen in with the wrong sort of people and needed the hero’s help.

The hero’s wife/girlfriend/partner on the police force would invariably ask: “Why are you wasting your time with that guy? He’s a loser who always lets you down.”​

And the hero would invariably answer: “Because he saved my life in ’Nam.”

If as many guys had saved other guys’ lives in the real Vietnam War, as opposed to the Hollywood one, America’s casualties would have been about half of what they actually were.

If you draw your history knowledge from the movies, it’s amazing any US soldiers got killed at all.

That trope is still alive; you just need to replace ’Nam with Afghanistan or “Eye-rack”.

Another trope that simply won’t go away is the detective or criminal psychologist with a troubled personal life. It’s been the cornerstone of almost every ITV crime drama made in the last 30 years.

It felt fresh when Cracker did it in the 90s. Once you’ve seen it trotted out for the umpteenth time though, it gets tedious. Then again, if someone creates a TV detective with a perfectly normal, happy family life and a closet empty of skeletons, what do you end up with? Midsomer Murders.

I don’t know if this next one can even be called a trope in the usual sense, but it’s definitely a personal bugbear that’s driving me increasingly mad. I’m talking about the practice of slathering period drama soundtracks with anachronistic pop and rock songs as a clumsy way of signalling to the audience that we’re watching something cool, edgy and, lord save us, hip.

Eighties Brat Pack Western Young Guns was an early example. Despite the preening and posturing by its young flavour-of-the-month cast, it’s regarded as one of the most historically accurate screen accounts of the Lincoln County Wars and the relationship between Billy the Kid, played by Emilio Estevez, and the English-born rancher John Tunstall (Terence Stamp).

But nobody remembers the film for that. They remember it for its once-novel use of Jon Bon Jovi’s Blaze Of Glory — not the type of thing Billy and his outlaw pals would have heard being bashed out on a saloon piano.

Tongue-in-cheek medieval romp A Knight’s Tale, with the late Heath Ledger, is riddled with deliberately anachronistic songs and pop culture references. In this case, it’s meant to be knowing fun — and it is, especially when the spectators at a jousting tournament start clapping their hands and stomping their feet to Queen’s We Will Rock You.

This was an amusing gimmick for a while, but it’s become stale and hackneyed And yet, the makers of films and TV series are using it now more than ever before.

Sofia Coppola shoehorned everything and anything — from The Cure and New Order to Bow Wow Wow and Adam And The Ants — into her rickety Marie Antoinette.

The dreaded Baz Luhrmann went even more nuts with pop and rock songs in his gaudy version of The Great Gatsby. He could have saved the studio $200m by just publicly tearing up a copy of F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel. The end result would have been the same.

Netflix’s regency nonsense Bridgerton tries to tart up what is, aside from the extra sex, a conventional period drama by littering it with instrumental covers of Madonna, Rihanna, Alanis Morrisette, Harry Styles and countless others.

The latest series to use anachronistic needle drops, including a lot of AC/DC pile drivers, is Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s fact-based wartime drama SAS Rogue Heroes, about the early exploits of the elite military force in North Africa in 1941.

The series seems to be channelling the spirit of Quentin Tarantino’s dire Inglourious Basterds, which also made liberal use of anachronistic songs.

But that was a childish alternate history revenge fantasy from a director who seems incapable of growing up. Knight’s series is based on real wartime history and real people. Far from appearing cool and edgy, it comes across as naff and silly. Enough!