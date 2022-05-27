A galaxy of Irish and international stars joined Ryan Tubridy in studio and remotely to celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Late Late Show on Friday.

Well wishes poured in from Conan O’Brien, Michael Fassbender, Billy Connolly, Peter Kay and many other stars wishing the show future success as it marked 60 years on Irish TV screens.

Tributes were paid to the late Gay Byrne, who hosted the show from its inception in 1962, until 1999. Gay was described as a “legend” by Billy Connolly and a “master” by Michael Flatley.

Cliff Richard paid homage to the fact that the show was the first TV talk show on earth “to reach 60 years, it’s remarkable”.

Kerry actor Jessie Buckley joined Ryan in studio to discuss her recent Oscar nomination, producing an album with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler and how she “meets all her men up mountains”.

Mario Rosenstock paid a visit with his trademark impressions, including a Christy Moore-inspired song to celebrate the anniversary.

Dermot Kennedy performed live with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and described the moment as “special”. Kennedy opened up about being a home bird and missing Ireland when on tour.

“I find it very hard to settle because I am a home bird but then I have this sort of desire to constantly be on the move. I think the music is part of that. You know you want to be on the move, playing to people in different parts of the world.. I do have this comfort when I am constantly on the move because I feel like I am working towards something,” Dermot said.

The ‘Better Days’ singer confessed he still rings mammy regularly when on a world tour but has a huge aversion to FaceTime.

“Oh, I can’t. Not in a million years. Oh, if somebody Facetimes me it is not getting picked up. I just don’t. I get very awkward. I think I have done it like twice in my life maybe.”

“No, I just don’t take part. Even if I am doing interviews or something while I am on tour and they are kind of like video on, audio on, on Zoom or whatever, I just, I can’t. Don’t get me wrong it’s not this aggressive humility, it’s just I can’t do it”.

Dermot Kennedy has admitted his hero is Roy Keane and said that he got “very nervous” when he found out the former Ireland and Manchester United player was coming to his gig in Manchester.

“I was very nervous about this… I don’t know, it carries so much more than any musician I have ever met.

“He came backstage after the gig and stuff. And he didn't want to because he thought I was kind of doing my thing and I needed downtime or whatever. But we sort of dragged him back,” Dermot confessed.

World Boxing Championship gold medallists Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke were on hand to show off their medals. Amy revealed she flew to the US to spar with Katie Taylor in preparation for her fight with Amanda Serrano while Lisa described it as “an honour” when Katie phoned her after she won gold in Istanbul last week.

TikTok sensation Miriam Mullins said her mother thought she was “just talking to myself in my bedroom until she heard I was coming on the Late Late Show”. Cork native Miriam said her mother considered joining TikTok when she heard her daughter had 1.8m followers but Miriam said: “She hasn’t a hope, she can’t even send a text message”.

Maura Connolly worked on The Late Late Show for 30 years with Gay Byrne and said it equated to “doing numerous college degrees all rolled into one”.

Maura said Gay was a “kind and gentle man” who nurtured all the staff on the show. She said meeting Audrey Hepburn was the pinnacle for her on the show, describing her as the “icon of fashion”.

Maura has the honour of being responsible for the ‘One for everybody in the audience’ giveaways on the show.

“I said, ‘we’ve had enough of this, we should have a gift for everyone in the audience’ and the show has continued the practice ever since," she told Tubridy.

