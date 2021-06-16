A couple who met on the most recent series of First Dates Ireland has announced that they’re engaged to be married.

Eight months after meeting on the show which aired earlier this year, wedding bells will be ringing for Carla and Shez.

The company that produces the show for RTÉ announced the news today as it's on the hunt for new contestants for the upcoming series.

“It's a match made in heaven...the First Dates restaurant!” COCO content wrote on Twitter.

“Massive congrats to Carla and Shez from last series of #FirstDatesIRL on their big ENGAGEMENT!

“Now, who's next to find their future fiancée / fiancé? Apply today!”

Although Carla and Shez’s date on the show started out slightly awkward, it was clear by the end that they were smitten with one another.

“I can see why they put us together,” Carla said before they both agreed that they wanted to see each other again.

Shez announced his engagement to Carla on his Instagram, saying he can’t believe he gets to spend the rest of his life “with the best person on this planet”.

"She said yes & I get to spend the rest of my life with the best person on this planet!” he wrote.

“Thanks you so much @rte2 @ciarabres and every one @firstdates_tv this would not have happened without you.”



