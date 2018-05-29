Lucy Kennedy has revealed the secret to her success in the TV business: she has never tried to be someone that she is not.

'A lot of people change to be on TV' says presenter Lucy Kennedy

The Sandymount woman has been in front of the camera for years and she reckons a lot of people try to change their personality when the spotlight is on them, but she never felt the need.

"I think [I've done well] just because I'm me. I'm the same on and off telly. A lot of people think they need to change to be a presenter," she said. Lucy became widely known to audiences when she played sidekick to Podge and Rodge on their RTE series.

She later lived with several celebrities on, Livin' with Lucy, which was later revived at TV3, while also hosting The Six O'Clock Show and Ireland's Got Talent. Humble as ever, the mum-of-three downplayed her success.

"I do good things and I do bad things. I'm not exactly Bono. "I think I've been called the poor man's Davina McCall for years," she said.

Lucy had very little time off after Ireland's Got Talent wrapped and went straight into filming Livin' with Lucy, featuring a new batch of celebrities, including The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins and former boxing coach Kelly Maloney. "Gemma Collins, Aslan, Nathan Carter and then I'm living with another six people who I can't reveal or I'll get in trouble," she said.

"Gemma is a comedy genius, hilarious and great fun. Very vivacious. Warm and friendly. She's Gemma and then she's her 'GC' alter ego. She didn't have a spare room, so I had to sleep on the couch."

Lucy is expecting the show to be renewed for another series after this one airs later in the year.

"We'll have 10 weeks of this one and then I'll be back at Ireland's Got Talent, but I'd say there will be [another series of Livin' with Lucy]," she told the Herald Diary. On last year's show, viewers saw co-habiting with the likes of Kerry Katona, Shane Long and Katie Hopkins.

Lucy is mum to Jack (8), Holly (6) and one-year-old Jess with her husband, Richard Governey. The TV host was previously on the Six O'Clock Show presenting team, before she gave birth to her third child, who will be turning two in September.

"Jack and Holly are obsessed with Jess. They just sit and stare at her. "We are all mad about Jess. I come back into Holly's room and Jess is dressed up," she said. Ireland's Got Talent looks set to return with the same line-up as last year, with Lucy and judges Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne, Louis Walsh and Denise Van Outen.

Lucy was speaking at the launch of Tesco's new €30m store in Liffey Valley, which has created 175 new jobs.

