'A great friend who taught me so much' - Sons of Anarchy and Fair City actor Alan O'Neill has died, aged 47

His partner is reported to have discovered his remains in the hallway of her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

In a statement to Independent.ie, O'Neill's manager Greg Meyer said: "He was a great guy who was very funny and engaging as well as a very talented actor. He was also an expert equestrian horse trainer." An autopsy is due to be carried out but his death is not being treated as suspicious, according to TMZ.

O'Neill became a household name here with his role as Keith McGrath in RTÉ's Fair City, which he starred in between 2006 and 2012. He then moved to Hollywood and won a legion of fans when he played Hugh in the cult TV show Sons of Anarchy.

As reports of his death emerged tonight, shocked friends and fans took to social media to share fond memories of Alan. Irish actress Jenny Dixon said in a touching twitter post that it was a "privilege" to have known O'Neill.

She wrote: "One of the first films I did & a privilege to act across from @AlanONeill19. "A great friend who taught me so much. Thank you for your kindness. So very sorry to hear of your passing. A great man, sadly missed.

"My thoughts & prayers to you & to your family."

Seamus Power, who plays Dermot in the RTE soap, Tweeted: "So sad to hear of the passing of Alan O'Neill who played Keith in Fair City.

"Always enjoyed working with him, rest in peace old pal."

"Always enjoyed working with him, rest in peace old pal." Independent.ie has contact the LAPD for comment.

