Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, exploring the events that led up to the TV presenter’s tragic death in January 2020, aired last night on Channel 4.

The documentary featured interviews with Caroline’s twin sister Jody and their mother Christine, who opened up about their beloved sister and daughter’s life and death.

It also included interviews with friends and former colleagues, Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary.

The highly anticipated documentary has left viewers heartbroken, with some voicing their opinions on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote: “I'm glad this #CarolineFlack documentary is highlighting the effects that relationships can have on someone’s mental health.”

Iâm glad this #CarolineFlack documentary is highlighting the effects that relationships can have on someoneâs mental health. — Jasmine (@JassIsabella25) March 17, 2021

While another user said “If only the world had been this kind to #CarolineFlack when she was here to see it”

If only the world had been this kind to #CarolineFlack when she was here to see it 💔 — Emma Louise Jones (@eljonesuk) March 17, 2021

Celebrities also joined in on the support with Jack Grealish, Aston Villa footballer tweeting, “#CarolineFlack This is so so sad. RIP”.

#CarolineFlack

This is so so sad. RIP 🙏🏻😢 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 17, 2021

Singer Paloma Faith wrote: “Just watched the Caroline Flack documentary and cried a lot. Very moving tribute but also so important to acknowledge and open a dialogue about the impact of social media and media and the responsibility of those who abuse those platforms to revel in public facing figures demise.”

Just watched the Caroline Flack documentary and cried a lot. Very moving tribute but also so important to acknowledge and open a dialogue about the impact of social media and media and the responsibility of those who abuse those platforms to revel in public facing figures demise — Paloma Faith💙 (@Palomafaith) March 17, 2021

Singer/songwriter Lee Brennan wrote: “Sad and fuming watching the Caroline Flack doc.

“Hounded to death by vile scrum press, media and trolls. Yes she had a fragile and gentle soul, but add it all together and this was the outcome.

“Absolutely heartbreaking”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

