'A brilliantly funny man' - Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein has died, aged 76

Actor and writer Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76.

Einstein - who was best known for playing the hilarious character Marty Funkhouser on the HBO satirical series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - has passed away after being diagnosed with cancer, according to Deadline.

Einstein's filmmaker brother, Albert Brooks, 71, posted on Twitter that he was a "brilliantly funny man" who will be "missed".

Albert tweeted: "R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever."

The Emmy Award-winning comic has appeared in nearly two dozen episodes of the series dating from 2004 to 2017 and was scheduled to be part of the 10th series however, the star was prevented from filming because of his health, according to HBO.

Since the news of his passing tributes have flooded in from his former co-stars with Larry David - who created 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - describing him as an "unforgettable" talent.

In a statement, David said: "It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no one like him, as he told us again and again. We're all in a state of shock."

Another 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' co-star Cheryl Hines, who plays Cheryl David on the show, added: "We lost a friend today. thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob's family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave.

"The comedy world will miss you (sic)."

