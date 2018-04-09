Entertainment TV News

6 take aways from the Room to Improve best bits special

Dermot Bannon looks out the infamous 'hobbit window' on Room to Improve
Image: Room to Improve/RTE
Aoife Kelly

There have been 11 seasons of Room to Improve and RTE treated fans to the best budget battles, memorable characters, mistakes, and stunning projects of the past decade with architect Dermot Bannon in last night's 'best bits' episode.

While the show drew an average consolidated audience of 721,000 for the first six episodes it also topped or came second in the TAM Ireland's SocialTV Charts over the course of its run as viewers took to Twitter to lambaste Dermot's decisions and/or his clients' crazy demands.

While Ireland's favourite architect certainly draws quite a bit of criticism from viewers, there's clearly a lot of love out there for the man too...

Last night's show reminded us of some of the mistakes and anomalies from that 'Hobbit' window which Dermot tried to persuade everyone was intentional, and useful (clients Celine and David thought it was neither) to the mezzanine that Dermot wanted for a clients' house in Sutton, but which QS Lisa was adamant they could not afford.

Then there was the slide one family wanted stretching from their first floor to the ground floor, and the lady who was into feng shui and had an issue with her toilet backing on to her oven.  And what about that giant utility room?

The battles between Dermot and the QSs Lisa and Patricia were also explored, as well as that classic 's*** goes downhill' moment.  And who could forget sprout farmer Enda and Dermot's 'Jesus Enda!' reaction when he went ahead and built himself a wall without consulting Dermot.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of Dermot's taste and the finished products.  Last night's programme highlighted the fact that Dermot has a particular look he favours...

Watching the creation of beautiful homes can also have the rather unsettling effect of prompting feelings of inadequacy as we reflect upon our own meagre dwellings...

Even so, it can't be denied it's compelling viewing and most of us are already counting down the days until the next series.

Room to Improve has been commissioned for another series and will return next year.

