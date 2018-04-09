6 take aways from the Room to Improve best bits special
There have been 11 seasons of Room to Improve and RTE treated fans to the best budget battles, memorable characters, mistakes, and stunning projects of the past decade with architect Dermot Bannon in last night's 'best bits' episode.
While the show drew an average consolidated audience of 721,000 for the first six episodes it also topped or came second in the TAM Ireland's SocialTV Charts over the course of its run as viewers took to Twitter to lambaste Dermot's decisions and/or his clients' crazy demands.
While Ireland's favourite architect certainly draws quite a bit of criticism from viewers, there's clearly a lot of love out there for the man too...
#RoomToImprove is so engaging and entertaining, it's easy to forget that Dermot Bannon is a terrific Architect. Such a great selection of designs tonight.— Tony O'Sullivan (@TonyOSullivan7) April 8, 2018
#roomtoimprove I'm really going to miss Dermot🙄🙄🤣— steff (@Steff97288769) April 8, 2018
Ahhhh Jesus twas emotional. Watching @DermotBannon charm everyone has been the perfect end to midterm, until we meet again #roomtoimprove #dermotbannonfanclub— Blushbellyandbabies (@bellyandbabies) April 8, 2018
@DermotBannon just makes me laugh! Looking back at #roomtoimprove ! He's so sassy with the clients 😂— Marcella Furey (@M_cellz) April 8, 2018
Just catching up on #roomtoimprove from earlier tonight @rte and it's like walking down #MemoryLane with one of your friends i.e. @DermotBannon— Jane Fraher (@Peggys_Airbnb) April 8, 2018
Really enjoyable programme tonight, and lots of forgotten memories. I guess I’m one of those who give out about @DermotBannon for 45 minutes and adore him for 15. Disappointed not to see “that” slide at the end though #roomtoimprove— Sandie Byrne (@SByrneMedium) April 8, 2018
We slag him but @DermotBannon take a bow you never fail to deliver beautiful new homes #roomtoimprove— Not sweet Caroline (@cmcc09) April 8, 2018
#roomtoimprove as we bid farewell to Dermot for another year, may your extensions stay square, may your budgets stay overblown, may you still have petty arguments with clients. Goodbye sweet prince until we meet again next year. pic.twitter.com/EyIV1sgDlk— Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) April 8, 2018
Last night's show reminded us of some of the mistakes and anomalies from that 'Hobbit' window which Dermot tried to persuade everyone was intentional, and useful (clients Celine and David thought it was neither) to the mezzanine that Dermot wanted for a clients' house in Sutton, but which QS Lisa was adamant they could not afford.
The hobbit window the biggest mess up , they were a quiet pair I’d have killed him 😩you just couldn’t cover up that mistake Dermot #roomtoimprove— Sylvia Murtagh (@murtagh_sylvia) April 8, 2018
RIP to the mezzanine #roomtoimprove 😂— Niamh Leahy (@devlingirl) April 8, 2018
Then there was the slide one family wanted stretching from their first floor to the ground floor, and the lady who was into feng shui and had an issue with her toilet backing on to her oven. And what about that giant utility room?
The slide idea is amazing! #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/K6rrpb94JR— Barbara Franzoni (@BarbaraFranzon1) April 8, 2018
Fire (the hob) and water (the sink) will create arguments in a Feng Shui design. Baffled I am. #roomtoimprove— Daithi O'Laoghaire (@1Cunionsandphey) April 8, 2018
Yeah I remember that utility room 😂😂😂😂— Minister of i🍎 &🚬 (@geraghty040) April 8, 2018
EVERY WOMAN IN THE COUNTRY REMEMBERS THE UTILITY #roomtoimprove
The battles between Dermot and the QSs Lisa and Patricia were also explored, as well as that classic 's*** goes downhill' moment. And who could forget sprout farmer Enda and Dermot's 'Jesus Enda!' reaction when he went ahead and built himself a wall without consulting Dermot.
I love how Patricia and Lisa try to put Dermot back in his place and they end up laughing WITH him! 😂#roomtoimprove #dermotbannon— Lorraine Kavanagh (@lorrsykav) April 8, 2018
“Shit goes downhill” No1 Quote ever on #roomtoimprove 😂— MarkOB (@markobrienkerry) April 8, 2018
Irish Builders. Shit rolls downhill. The Tiger is back boys ! #roomtoimprove— Dave Connolly (@Davewcphoto) April 8, 2018
“Ah Jesus, Enda” is my favourite #roomtoimprove moment— Clair Collins (@Lambtastic85) April 8, 2018
Of course, not everyone is a fan of Dermot's taste and the finished products. Last night's programme highlighted the fact that Dermot has a particular look he favours...
Those of you who think I’m constantly angry & outraged should see me watching #roomtoimprove on the TV. YOU HAVE NO IDEA. THESE ALL LOOK LIKE IDENTICAL, IMPERSONAL, LIGHT-FILLED, SEMI-DETACHED CLINICAL INSTITUTIONS. STOP IT.— Roe McDermott (@roemcdermott) April 8, 2018
All of the new kitchens on #roomtoimprove are the exact same 😴😴😴😴😴 #OhHowAboutAnIsland 🙄🙄🙄— Róisín Stack (@rostack) April 8, 2018
Watching the creation of beautiful homes can also have the rather unsettling effect of prompting feelings of inadequacy as we reflect upon our own meagre dwellings...
Anyone else always get the urge to do the lotto while watching this? #roomtoimprove— Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) April 8, 2018
What 11 series of #roomtoimprove have taught me is that I live like a savage in a cave.— James Murphy (@james1212) April 8, 2018
Even so, it can't be denied it's compelling viewing and most of us are already counting down the days until the next series.
#Roomtoimprove @DermotBannon— Andraya BD (@AnddiebishopD) April 8, 2018
♥ ♥ here's to 11 more years pic.twitter.com/IBEgO9zvS7
Room to Improve has been commissioned for another series and will return next year.
Read more: 'What am I supposed to do with my Sunday nights now?' - Room to Improve has wrapped and viewers are bereft
WATCH: 'They make me feel like a naughty school kid' - Dermot's best battles with Room to Improve Quantity Surveyors
'I learned why people go mad for Dermot Bannon and his magical notebook' - A newcomer's guide to Room To Improve
Online Editors
Related Content
- Television review: No improvement needed here
- WATCH: 'They make me feel like a naughty school kid' - Dermot's best battles with Room to Improve Quantity Surveyors
- 'I learned why people go mad for Dermot Bannon and his magical notebook' - A newcomer's guide to Room To Improve
- 'What am I supposed to do with my Sunday nights now?' - Room to Improve has wrapped and viewers are bereft