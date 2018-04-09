6 take aways from the Room to Improve best bits special

While the show drew an average consolidated audience of 721,000 for the first six episodes it also topped or came second in the TAM Ireland's SocialTV Charts over the course of its run as viewers took to Twitter to lambaste Dermot's decisions and/or his clients' crazy demands.

While Ireland's favourite architect certainly draws quite a bit of criticism from viewers, there's clearly a lot of love out there for the man too...

#RoomToImprove is so engaging and entertaining, it's easy to forget that Dermot Bannon is a terrific Architect. Such a great selection of designs tonight. — Tony O'Sullivan (@TonyOSullivan7) April 8, 2018

#roomtoimprove I'm really going to miss Dermot🙄🙄🤣 — steff (@Steff97288769) April 8, 2018

Ahhhh Jesus twas emotional. Watching @DermotBannon charm everyone has been the perfect end to midterm, until we meet again #roomtoimprove #dermotbannonfanclub — Blushbellyandbabies (@bellyandbabies) April 8, 2018

@DermotBannon just makes me laugh! Looking back at #roomtoimprove ! He's so sassy with the clients 😂 — Marcella Furey (@M_cellz) April 8, 2018

Just catching up on #roomtoimprove from earlier tonight @rte and it's like walking down #MemoryLane with one of your friends i.e. @DermotBannon — Jane Fraher (@Peggys_Airbnb) April 8, 2018

Really enjoyable programme tonight, and lots of forgotten memories. I guess I’m one of those who give out about @DermotBannon for 45 minutes and adore him for 15. Disappointed not to see “that” slide at the end though #roomtoimprove — Sandie Byrne (@SByrneMedium) April 8, 2018

We slag him but @DermotBannon take a bow you never fail to deliver beautiful new homes #roomtoimprove — Not sweet Caroline (@cmcc09) April 8, 2018

#roomtoimprove as we bid farewell to Dermot for another year, may your extensions stay square, may your budgets stay overblown, may you still have petty arguments with clients. Goodbye sweet prince until we meet again next year. pic.twitter.com/EyIV1sgDlk — Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) April 8, 2018

Last night's show reminded us of some of the mistakes and anomalies from that 'Hobbit' window which Dermot tried to persuade everyone was intentional, and useful (clients Celine and David thought it was neither) to the mezzanine that Dermot wanted for a clients' house in Sutton, but which QS Lisa was adamant they could not afford.