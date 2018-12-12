It was a full house for Dermot Bannon when he put his Drumcondra home on the market - with 200 people showing up to view it in just one day.

'200 came round for a nosey when I put house up' - Room to Improve viewers flocked to see Dermot Bannon's old house

The RTE architect said he was "probably a bit naive" putting the house up for sale the old-fashioned way.

The Room To Improve presenter was inundated with people who just fancied looking around his house after seeing him do up so many on TV.

Dermot said he didn't anticipate such interest in the house when he put it on the market.

He said he was stopped in the supermarket by a mother and daughter, who had visited the property simply to have a peek inside.

"We had 200 people through the door in one day," Dermot told Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio One yesterday.

"I went to Nolan's in Clontarf when the house was being shown one day and two people came up to me, a mother and daughter, and they were giggling away.

"They said: 'Hi, Dermot, how are you?' And I said: 'How are you?' And they said: 'We have just been to see your house.'

"And I said: 'Are you interested in buying it?' 'Not at all!'

"We all do it. I was as guilty when people's houses go on sale, clicking on and seeing what their house looks like online but I wouldn't go and do a viewing," he added, laughing.

Dermot said that if he was to sell the house again he would have done it privately.

"I didn't realise, we were probably a bit naive and we put it up for sale the regular way.

"There is loads of ways of selling your house - you can do it private, you forget sometimes the interest there might be.

"I underestimated it, that was a bad move."

He revealed he would be making a TV show about his new house - a 1920s building near the old family home in Drumcondra.

"We have bought a new one, we are making a TV show about the renovation - it's not a Room To Improve, it's more the architectural struggle. I'm going to tell my own story," Dermot said,

The architect assured Ryan that he definitely comes in under budget too.

"I always offer them a project they can afford," he said.

He added that he often gets slagged by people rolling down their car window to tell him he needs to get a new calculator.

He also paid tribute to a very special client of his, the late Michael Stokes, saying he was a "beacon of light" and reminded him "not to sweat the small stuff".

