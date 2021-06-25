| 10.9°C Dublin

10 ways Love Island will be different this year

At lot has happened since tanned beauties last strutted their stuff at Casa Amor. With Covid still a threat and a bigger focus on mental health, we look at what’s in store for viewers 

This year&rsquo;s contestants include a school teacher, a fashion blogger and a semi-pro footballer Expand
Laura Whitmore hosts this season&rsquo;s Love Island Expand

Sheena McGinley

There are but a few certainties in life: death, taxes and the homogenised, sun-dappled slo-mos of Love Island.

After taking a break last year in the wake of Covid and the tragic loss of host Caroline Flack, Love Island returns on Monday (9pm, Virgin Media One).

While fans of I’m a Celebrity... had to contend with almost zero displayed flesh as contestants froze themselves silly in a Welsh Castle last December, ITV knew avid Love Island fanatics wouldn’t settle for anything less than unachievable perfection.

