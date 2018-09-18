The Emmy Awards 2018 saw celebrities from across the world descend on Los Angeles for the biggest night in US television.

10 of the best memes from the Emmys 2018

While the stars got dressed up, fans at home were immortalising their favourite moments as GIFs and pictures on social media.

Here are 10 stars who became memes from the evening.

1. Chrissy Teigen shying from the cameras

Teigen stayed true to her meme-making form that saw her become one of the quintessential reaction GIFs for awkward situations.

She acknowledged the moment in the limelight too.

this is a setup https://t.co/4lmW4i85uG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

2. Will Ferrell’s slow entrance

When you absolutely do not care what time it is. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sUpQne6cfg — Vulture (@vulture) September 18, 2018

Not in a rush? This comedian can illustrate that perfectly.

3. Brian Tyree Henry shaking his head

here'e a new gif for all yall's "this ain't it" tweets #Emmys pic.twitter.com/hnURYNaQIW — The FADER (@thefader) September 18, 2018

Henry may not have won his nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy series, for Atlanta, but at least he’s now a part of internet culture.

4. Alex Borstein taking a layer off

When the temperature goes from 59 degrees to 60 🙌 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/T2AgLJU1x6 — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) September 18, 2018

The 47-year-old actress picked up best supporting comedy actress for her role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and outstanding character voice-over performance for Family Guy.

She made a wonderful show of her walk up to the podium too.

5. Amy Sherman-Palladino bringing the style

When the argument was over but I thought of new and better points #emmys pic.twitter.com/zidSQ67rlI — Betches (@betchesluvthis) September 18, 2018

The writer and director bagged wins in both disciplines for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and accepted her second award in style.

6. Betty White bowing to the crowd

Tfw you're the only person you need to bow down to. (via @GIPHY) pic.twitter.com/QGWIY27RuG — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) September 18, 2018

At 96 the actress received a standing ovation as she took to the stage for her lifetime achievement award and social media was suitably respectful.

7. Leslie Jones looking flabbergasted

When the friend that always flakes actually shows up #Emmys pic.twitter.com/wvNI729Qa8 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) September 18, 2018

The Saturday Night Live comedian, also nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series, was her usual entertaining self – and Twitter thought so too.

8. Benedict Cumberbatch’s pure joy

The pure joy on Benedict Cumberbatch's face during the proposal is EVERYTHING you need rn #Emmys pic.twitter.com/shPEo71yv6 — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) September 18, 2018

Cumberbatch wasn’t alone in his feelings here, as he clapped the moment Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend live on stage.

Weiss, 57, was collecting his Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special when he made the grand gesture to partner Jan Svendsen.

9. Keri Russell offering a shrug

Nominated for her lead actress role in drama series The Americans, Russell had the perfect reaction when the discussion turned to her.

10. Leslie Jones and RuPaul bringing the sass

RuPaul took home two out of three awards he was nominated for thanks to his show RuPaul’s Drag Race, so he had every right to be brimming with confidence.

Press Association