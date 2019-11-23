Tubridy's pay would fall by €300,000 in staff shake-up

RTÉ journalists have called for a cap on "exorbitant" fees and salaries after warning that pay packets of up to €500,000 are now "indefensible".

Tensions are running high at the Montrose campus as a meeting of NUJ members led to calls for a €207,590 limit on earnings.

Tubridy's fees would fall by €287,410 if this was imposed.

The proposed salary cap would mirror the top rates paid to the secretaries general of government departments.

In an overwhelmingly backed resolution, members of the union called on the station to take stronger action to deal with the financial crisis, which saw it record a €13m deficit last year.

Director general Dee Forbes is taking a 10pc cut to her salary. Photo: Caroline Quinn

They said RTÉ’s proposal to slice 15pc off payments to top contracted presenters – which includes Tubridy on a salary near €500,000 and Ray D’Arcy who earns €450,000 – “does not go far enough”.

In a strongly worded resolution, the RTÉ sub-branch noted the gravity of the financial crisis enveloping the station, as it seeks €60m savings over the next three years.

NUJ members said it is indefensible that it continues to pay “exorbitant salaries” of up to €500,000 to a small number of people.

“We understand the public anger at this and believe that that anger is justified,” it said.

Unhappy at RTÉ pay levels: Chair of the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting Branch Emma O'Kelly.

It added that the Netherlands brought in a law that prohibits anyone working in the public or semi-public sector from earning more than €187,000. This is what the country’s prime minister, Mark Rutte, earns.

“We are calling on RTÉ management to immediately move to reduce the fees of the top presenters so that no one in the organisation is earning more than the top civil service salary, that of secretary general,” said the NUJ resolution.

“We believe this would be an important first step towards addressing the valid concerns felt by the public we serve.”

Education correspondent and chair of the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting Branch Emma O’Kelly said the top-10 pay levels are outrageous.

“We are not arguing with somebody looking for these pay levels,” she said. “Our problem is with RTÉ paying that kind of money.”

Director general Dee Forbes and her executive team will take a 10pc pay cut from January 1. Ms Forbes earns €250,000 a year, a €25,000 car allowance and pension contributions of €63,000.

A 15pc pay cut for top presenters will take effect on January 1 next, but may not apply to all of the top-10 earners.

An RTÉ spokesperson confirmed that only contracted staff will take the cut. Based on the latest published data, this would mean seven contractors. Direct employees like Bryan Dobson, Sean O’Rourke and Mary Wilson would be excluded.

However, they will be subject to any staff pay cuts agreed with unions. RTÉ has previously said that the latest figures it has supplied on top-10 presenter earnings, which date from 2016, represent less than 1pc of the broadcaster’s total operating costs.

Contractors’ fees can reflect the fact that they may not get a host of benefits available to employees, including pension payments.

Presenter Wilson, who is directly employed, said she had not seen proposals on pay cuts so it was “hypothetical” if she would accept them.

Miriam O’Callaghan, a contract presenter, said she has not had any meetings in relation to the 15pc pay cut, but “will not be found wanting”.

“What I mean by that is of course if RTÉ is in trouble and the DG asks me for a cut, well then obviously I will be willing to take that cut,” she said.

Read more: RTÉ journalists say top pay packets of up to €500k are now 'indefensible' and call on bosses to slash salaries

Read more: 'I believe in RTÉ' - Ryan Tubridy says he's willing to take pay cut

Irish Independent