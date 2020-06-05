| 12.2°C Dublin

True crime series Murder in the Outback and a tribute to Tom Jones at 80: The best TV shows to get stuck into this weekend

Pat Stacey

Pat Stacey has trawled the TV schedules ahead of the weekend, so you don't have to...

TONIGHT

A man walks into a psychiatrist’s office and says: “Doctor, you have to help me. Every night before bed, I start singing ‘Delilah’, and every morning, when I wake up, I start singing ‘The Green Green Grass of Home’. I can’t control it. I think I’m going mad!”

