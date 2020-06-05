True crime series Murder in the Outback and a tribute to Tom Jones at 80: The best TV shows to get stuck into this weekend

Pat Stacey has trawled the TV schedules ahead of the weekend, so you don't have to...

TONIGHT

A man walks into a psychiatrist’s office and says: “Doctor, you have to help me. Every night before bed, I start singing ‘Delilah’, and every morning, when I wake up, I start singing ‘The Green Green Grass of Home’. I can’t control it. I think I’m going mad!”

“Ah,” says the psychiatrist, “that’s Tom Jones Syndrome.”

“Is that common?” says the man.

“Well, it’s not unusual.”

Boom, and indeed boom again, as we raise a glass to Tom Jones at 80 (BBC4, 9pm). Ahead of the hairy Welsh belter’s big birthday on Sunday, this one-hour profile covers all stages of a 60-year career that’s taken him from the cheesy 60s hits mentioned above, to a career resurgence with a cover of Prince’s ‘Kiss’ and the big-selling album Reload, which saw him cover classic songs with contemporary collaborators. Later came his current stint as a judge on The Voice UK and his return to his first love: soul music.

It’s followed by a repeat of Tom Jones’s 50s; The Decade That Made Me (10pm), where he returns to his roots and recalls his formative influences, and Tom Jones: A Little Later (11pm), a compilation of his performances on Jools Holland’s show.

Meanwhile, Jools himself is back with the latest lockdown edition of Later... (BBC2, 10pm). He talks to Ellie Goulding as her fourth album is released, and London-based Irish singer Biig Piig, aka Jess Smyth, performs her latest single ‘Switch’.

The sitcom pilot The Other One (BBC1, 9pm) was first shown back in 2017 and is repurposed as the first episode of a full series. Ellie White and Lauren Socha play half-sisters, both called Catherine Walcott, who only discover each other’s existence after their bigamous father dies. Inevitably, they couldn’t be more different.

While it’s always good to see a promising new sitcom, it’s even better to reacquaint yourself with an old classic. The whole first series of The IT Crowd (Channel 4, from 11.05pm) is showing tonight.

Here’s a treat for lovers of vintage black-and-white American television: a double bill of the original Perry Mason (CBS Drama, 3pm, 4pm), starring Raymond Burr as the LA defence attorney. It ran from 1957 to 1966 and was the very first hour-long drama on US television. A new version, starring Matthew Rhys, starts on Sky Atlantic this month.

TOMORROW

If there’s one reason for watching the original American version of The Masked Singer (ITV, 4.35pm), it’s that you’ll actually recognise some of the celebrities hiding beneath the silly costumes, which is more than can be said for the ones on the British copy.

You’ll have to make up your mind whether The Best of Mike Murphy’s Home Movies (RTE1, 8.15pm), a repeated compilation of the candid camera wind-ups from Murphy’s 1970s light entertainment shows, is a charming wallow in nostalgia or a bit of desperatebarrel-scraping. Twink is on it, if that’s any help.

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer (BBC1, 9.15pm) sees the former footballer, one of the game’s nice guys, host a variety show featuring live music, comedy skits and a host of celebrity guests — all via video link, of course. If it were called ‘Joe Hart: Save Our Summer’, summer would hit the back of the net three times before the closing credits.

Don’t expect much in the way of wild revelations in Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me (Sky Arts, 9pm). Mike Hodges’ documentary about the Rolling Stone, dismissed by many critics as a sanitised vanity project, is as skinny as its subject’s legs and as bland as his awful paintings. You’d be far better off with Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Sky Documentaries, 10pm), a look at the 60-year-old Detroit record label’s massive cultural and commercial influence.

SUNDAY

If you’ve binged your way through all of Netflix’s true crime documentaries during lockdown, Murder in the Outback (Channel 4, 9.15pm), showing over four nights this week, offers plenty to get your teeth into. Former top defence lawyer Andrew Fraser examines the killing of British tourist Peter Falconio in Australia’s Northern Territory in July 2001, reinvestigating the details and interviewing witnesses from the time of the murder, who raise serious questions about the evidence.

With filming on numerous projects on hold, TV channels and the streamers have turned to showing broadcasts of live theatre shows (YouTube recently had Danny Boyle’s thrilling 2011 Frankenstein, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of doctor and creature).

Romeo and Juliet (BBC4, 9pm) is the 2018 Royal Shakespeare Company production, which received rave reviews. Bally Gill and Erica Whyman are the young “star-cross’d lovers”.

It’s followed by a vintage episode of Arena (BBC4, 11.30pm), looking at the fascinating history of films based on Shakespeare plays, from forgotten silent productions to movies by Welles, Kurosawa, Olivier, Zeffirelli, Polanski, Baz Luhrmann, Kenneth Branagh and more.

Derry Girls (RTE1, 10.30pm) finally lands on the national broadcaster after two years.