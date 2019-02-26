Triple Frontier, Hanna, Serenity - what's new to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky/NOW TV in March

Among the treats in store to stream this month are new series Hanna and The Widow from Amazon Prime Video as well as films Triple Frontier, starring Ben Affleck, Oscar Isacc and Ben Hunnam, and The Highwaymen (Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner) from Netflix. There is also the return of American Gods and Netflix will have the latest instalment in the excellent ReMastered series, this time focusing on The Miami Showband Massacre. And if you want something a little lighter this month, Jimmy Carr's comedy special, filmed at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin lands on Netflix on March 12.

March 1

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Netflix

Directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor the film is based on the memoir of the same name by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer and tells the story of a boy in Malawi who whelps his village by building a wind turbine after reading about them in a library book.

Serenity, Sky Cinema/NOW TV

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway star in this Sky Cinema Original thriller. Baker Dill (McConaughey) lives a peaceful life as a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil cove by Plymouth Island. This peace is shattered when his estranged ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) reappears, begging for him to help save her and their young son from her violent husband. Her plan is for Baker to take him on a short trip to the bottom of the sea...

Ted, Netflix

Mark Wahlberg is the foil for a potty-mouthed teddy in this hilarious comedy co-written and directed by Seth MacFarlane, who also voices the aforementioned Ted. Walhberg plays John Bennett, a man whose childhood wish to bring his teddy to life comes true. They grow up together and are best pals until John gets a girlfriend and all hell breaks loose.

Johnny English, Netflix

Sixteen years ago this James Bond/Mr Bean hybrid, starring Rowan Atkinson, did pretty darn well at the box office and spawned two sequels, the lastest of which landed last year, a whole seven years after the second instalment. Natalie Imbruglia, Ben Miller, and John Malkovich also star.

The Break-Up, Netflix

Jennifer Aniston is at her romcom drama best opposite Vince Vaughn as a couple who break up but refuse to move out of their shared apartment, resulting in some increasingly provocative shenanigans as they each attempt to get the upper hand and drive the other out.

Happy Feet Two, Netflix

The dancing penguin Mumble has a dance-phobic baby. If not quite so adorable as the first outing it's still sweet family fun.

Snow White & The Huntsman, Netflix

Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron, and Chris Hemsworth star in this slick but jumbled live action adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

Watership Down, Netflix

Four part limited series about a warren of rabbits who battle many threats on their daring journey to find a new home in this adaptation of the classic novel by Richard Adams. James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Kaluuya, Ben Kingsley, Olivia Colman and many more lend their voices to this epic tale.

River's Edge, Netflix

Netflix film - High schooler Haruna befriends loner Yamada, then is drawn into the tangled relationship between him, a model and the girl who loves him unreasonably.

Your Son, Netflix

Netflix film - After his son is brutally beaten outside a nightclub, a surgeon takes the law into his own hands and seeks vengeance against the perpetrators.

Budapest, Netflix

Netflix film - Two friends quit their boring jobs to start a company that plans bachelor parties in Budapest. Their wives, however, have mixed feelings about this.

Losers, Netflix

Original documentary - In a "winning is everything" society, how do we handle failure? Using sports as its guide, this documentary series examines the psychology of losing.

Northern Rescue, Netflix

Original series - After the sudden death of his wife, search and rescue commander John West relocates with his three kids to his rural hometown of Turtle Island Bay.

Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix

Weekly series - Mysterious events in different regions of the galaxy launch Discovery on a new mission with a temporary captain: Christopher Pike of the Enterprise.

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book, Netflix

Weekly series - A gifted writer who's the youngest editor-in-chief ever at his publishing company gets enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job.

March 3

Leave No Trace, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Director Debra Granik's brilliant film has a 100 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ben Foster and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie star as a father and daughter living off the grid in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When the authorities are tipped off to their existence, the pair’s idyllic existence is shattered and they embark on an increasingly erratic journey to find a place to call home.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2, Netflix

Weekly series - Hasan Minhaj returns with new episodes every Sunday, bringing his comedic perspective to current global events and culture.

March 4

Goodfellas (1990), Netflix

Martin Scorsese's gangster classic starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta is an adaptation of Nicolas Pileggi's Wiseguy, the true story of Henry Hill, a mobster turned FBI informant. As a kid, Hill, who was half-Irish half-Sicilian ingratiated himself with the local wise guys eventually rising through the ranks to become Paulie Cicero's (Paul Sorvino) lieutenant. However, he soon learns that his ethnicity means he will never be a 'made guy'.

March 5

Collateral (2018), Netflix

Set over the course of four days in London, Collateral explores the spiraling repercussions surrounding the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan) refuses to accept that this is a random act of violence, and is determined to discover if there is a darker truth.

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2, Netflix

Series - Journalist Harriet Dunkley finds herself enmeshed in a conspiracy while striving to clear the name of a former cellmate accused of murder.

March 7

The Order, Netflix

Original series - Out to avenge his mother's death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.

March 8

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Heart-pounding sequel to the 2015 hit. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back and three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World they are asked to return to the theme park to save the resident dinos from the island’s active volcano. While doing so they uncover a conspiracy.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix

Original series - Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane -- both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

After Life, Netflix

Ricky Gervais - Struggling to come to terms with his wife's death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.

Brian Johnson’s A Life on the Road – Dolly Parton, Sky Arts/NOW TV

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson returns for a second series of candid conversations with some of music's biggest acts. This first episode sees him chatting Dolly Parton. With a career spanning over five decades, Dolly has countless tours under her rhinestone belt, including a particularly memorable performance at the usually rockcentric Glastonbury Festival in 2014 that drew a record breaking crowd of 180,000 festival goers.

Curfew, 9pm Sky One/NOW TV

The third episode in the series sees the remaining racers across the river. But now they’re faced with an even bigger hurdle: somehow navigating the huge wall that surrounds London.

Shadow , Netflix

Series - Haunted by a tragic loss, an ex-cop with a rare inability to feel pain strikes out on his own to catch offenders who've eluded Johannesburg police.

Immortals, Netflix

Series - Driven by revenge, human-turned-vampire Mia sets out to vanquish Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who seeks an artifact that grants immortality.

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!, Netflix

Series - A loving couple become rivals when Belle opens a fusion bistro next to her ex-boyfriend Kram’s traditional restaurant in Bangkok’s chic Ari district.

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence, Netflix

Series - From a teenage parkour enthusiast to a bawdy restaurateur, an eclectic group of characters find romance in Bangkok's glittering Silom district.

Lady J , Netflix

Netflix film - When her love affair with a lustful marquis takes a sudden turn, a wealthy widow concocts a scheme to get revenge -- with help from a younger woman.

Juanita , Netflix

Netflix film - Fed up with her life, Juanita leaves her grown kids behind and hits the road in search of a fresh start

Walk. Ride. Rodeo, Netflix

Netflix film - In the wake of an accident that leaves her paralyzed, a champion barrel racer is determined to get back on her horse and ride again.

March 10

On Chesil Beach (2017), Netflix

Earlier this year, Saoirse Ronan led the cast of On Chesil Beach, Dominic Cooke's measured drama based on Ian McEwan's adaptation of his 2007 novella about the sexual panic of a prudish, early 1960s couple.

March 11

American Gods, Amazon Prime Video

The second season kicks off on March 11 with new episodes available weekly. Starring Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon and Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, American Gods is a one-hour drama adapted from Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel about a war brewing between Old Gods and New Gods: the traditional gods of mythological roots from around the world steadily losing believers to an upstart pantheon of gods reflecting society’s modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs.

March 12

Notting Hill, Netflix

Richard Curtis's flick is twenty years old this year. Julia Roberts stars as an American A-list actress who falls for a British bookstore owner (Hugh Grant). Can romance survive celebrity and a rather odd Welsh roommate called Spike (Rhys Ifans)?

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Netflix

Written by Jason Segel and Judd Apatow, this romcom with the emphasis on comedy stars Segel as a man who is dumped by his girlfriend (Kristen Bell) and decides to seek solace solo on an island retreat but on arrival finds his ex of mere days is there with her new rock star boyfriend (Russell Brand).

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits, Netflix

Filmed at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits sees Jimmy at his hilarious, shocking best.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 , Netflix

Series - Kaito and Risako hang out with their housemates while Yui and Aio try to decide their next steps. Nothing is certain except their bonds of friendship.

March 13

Triple Frontier, Netflix

Original film - Struggling to make ends meet, five former U.S. soldiers set out to steal millions from a drug lord's lair - and end up with a target on their backs. Make no mistake, this is not a military operation. See Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal attempt to rob one of the world’s most violent cartels in Triple Frontier

March 14

Bounty Hunters (series 2), 10pm Sky One/NOW TV

Jack Whitehall and Rosie Perez return for the first of five episodes of the second series. He's bumbling antique dealer Barnaby and she's no-nonsense bounty hunter Nina. The action picks up right where the last series left off, with them in Mexico with a bag full of narcotics and an angry drug lord in the boot of their car, while Barnaby’s sister Leah is locked up in a Mexican prison.

March 15

Deadpool 2, Sky Cinema Permiere/NOW TV

The Merc with a Mouth returns. When his life is shattered by a tragic case of fridging, our anti-hero, played by Ryan Renolds, falls into a deep funk. But when he meets Russell (Julian Dennison), a young mutant being pursued by a heavily armed cyborg from the future (Josh Brolin), he realises he finally has something to live for again. But in order to save Russell, he’ll need to team up with Domino (Zazie Beetz) – an exceptionally lucky mutant – as well as five other, much less fortunate, teammates.

Arrested Development: Season 5 B, Netflix

As the Bluths continue to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, Michael again can't quite abandon the family that makes him miserable.

Turn Up Charlie, Netflix

A down-and-out DJ (Idris Elba) plots to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend's wild 11-year-old daughter.

Queer Eye (season 3), Netflix

The Fab Five hit the road and head to Kansas City, Missouri, for another season of emotional makeovers and stunning transformations.

Love, Death & Robots , Netflix

An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Brian Johnson’s A Life on the Road – Billy Joel, 9pm SkyArts/NOW TV

The AC/DC frontman in conversation with Billy Joel. From dropping out of high school in Long Island, New York to being one of the first artists to tour the Soviet Union, Billy Joel has recorded 13 studio albums, and has released 42 Top 100 hits including three number ones, and still sells out shows at Madison Square Garden to this day.

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 , Netflix

Series - Lucrecia, Brenda and Olivia are once again entangled in the world of the drug lords as Janeth and Martha are introduced to its dark dangers.

If I Hadn't Met You , Netflix

Series - Eduard, a husband and father who loses his family in a tragic accident, travels to parallel universes to seek a better fate for his beloved wife.

Burn Out, Netflix

Film - When his son's mom runs afoul of Paris's criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking superbike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt.

Dry Martina, Netflix

Film - An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan's ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

Paskal, Netflix

Film - Naval unit PASKAL is among the most elite special forces in Malaysia. But all bets are off when one of its own stages a hijacking. Based on true events.

Edoardo Ferrario: Temi Caldi, Netflix

Comedy - Italian comedian Edoardo Ferrario riffs on life at 30 and unpacks the peculiarities of local travel, social media and people who like craft beer.

Youhoo to the Rescue, Netflix

Kids and family - Five cuddly pals from the magical land of YooTopia use teamwork and special gadgets to help animals in trouble and make new friends along the way!

March 16

Green Door, Netflix

Series - A troubled psychologist returns from the U.S. and sets up a clinic in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

March 17

Suicide Squad, Netflix

David Ayer's flick boasts an impressive cast with Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis, but it's all over the place.

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

Amy Schumer gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth in her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes also you guessed it, sex!

March 20

My Husband’s Penis Won’t Fit, Netflix

Series - Kumiko and Kenichi meet in college and build a happy marriage together. But over time, an unusual problem threatens to destroy their relationship.

March 22

Mirage, Netflix

Film - A space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy's life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter, whom she fights to get back.

The Dirt, Netflix

Film - In this dramatization of Mötley Crüe's no-holds-barred autobiography, the band hits the monster highs and savage lows of heavy metal superstardom.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre, Netflix

Original documentary - Ambushed by Ulster loyalists, three members of the Miami Showband were killed in Northern Ireland in 1975. Was the crime linked to the government?

Carlo & Malik , Netflix

Series - A veteran homicide cop is forced to confront his own biases when he's paired up with an Ivory Coast-born rookie on a string of murder cases in Rome.

Delhi Crime, Netflix

Series - As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, a female police officer leads an eye-opening search for the culprits in this retelling of true events.

Historia de un crimen: Colosio, Netflix

Dramatization of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio's 1994 assassination. Part of an anthology on unsolved crimes in Latin America.

Most Beautiful Thing, Netflix

Series - A sheltered woman moves to Rio to start a new life and a journey of self-discovery among the dreamy views of the city's beaches and hills.

Selling Sunset, Netflix

Series - The elite real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

Charlie’s Colorforms City, Netflix

Kids and family - Loveable, hilarious Charlie leads you on unpredictable and imaginative shape-filled story expeditions alongside a colorful cast of characters.

March 23

Bodyguard, Netflix

Those who missed the BBC's hit series first time around now have the chance to see what all the fuss was about on Netflix. Starring Keeley Hawes and Richard Madden it follows a police sergeant who is a British Army war veteran suffering from PTSD. He is assigned to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague, whose politics stand for everything he despises.

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid, Netflix

Comedian Nate Bargatze takes aim at the absurdity of everyday life in an approachable and deadpan stand-up set shot in Duluth, Georgia.

Back to the Future trilogy, Netflix

The only way to watch Robert Zemeckis's sci-fi classic trilogy is one after the other. Off with you.

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2, Netflix

Series - The love wagon rides again! Seven strangers board the famous van on a journey through Asia in search of a ticket home to Japan with a partner.

March 29

Hanna, Amazon Prime Video Ireland

Raised in seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, 15-year-old Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills are finally tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents. Based on Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film, Hanna’s eight episode first season was written by David Farr (“The Night Manager”), who co-wrote the original feature.

The Widow, Amazon Prime Video

All eight episodes of the Prime Original series land on March 29. For the past three years, ever since the love of her life, Will (Matthew Le Nevez) died in a plane crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Georgia Wells (Kate Beckinsale) has lived as a recluse. Her life changes one day when she spots Will in the background of a TV news report about the Congo… Georgia returns to the country’s capital, Kinshasa, for the first time since the plane crash. There, she reunites with Judith Gray (Alex Kingston), Will’s business partner, and Emmanuel Kazadi (Jacky Ido), a local Congolese journalist she met three years previously after his wife was also a victim of the crash.

The Legend of Cocaine Island , Netflix

Original documentary - A businessman who is down on his luck hatches a plan to retrieve a mythical $2-million stash of cocaine from its reported hiding place in the Caribbean.

The Highwaymen, Netflix

Netflix film - From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), The Highwaymen follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3, Netflix

Series - Sheila searches for meaning, Joel investigates a secret society, and Abby struggles with her feelings for Eric. Life and undeath can be so stressful.

Osmosis, Netflix

Series - In a near-future Paris, an app uses personal memories to decode the mysteries of love. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation?

Bayoneta , Netflix

Netflix film - A retired Mexican boxer living alone in Finland gets a shot to redeem himself in the ring, forcing him to confront his painful past in the process.

15 August, Netflix

Netflix film - Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns producer for this lighthearted snapshot of life in the chawls of Mumbai.

March 31

McQueen, Netflix

Documentary charting the life and career of the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen including interviews with his closest friends and family and recovered archives. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and co-directed/written by Peter Ettedgui.

El sabor de las margaritas, Netflix

Series - While investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight-knit Galician town, a Civil Guard officer uncovers secrets linked to a loss of her own.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Netflix

The trailer park just got a lot weirder. Picking up where Season 12 left off -- and higher than ever -- the entire gang has turned into cartoons.

