Tributes paid to Love Island star Mike Thalassitis found dead aged 26

His body was found near his home in Essex, his management has confirmed.

The 26-year-old rose to fame when he appeared on the ITV show Love Island in 2017.

Thalassitis, who comes from a Cypriot family, was a semi-professional footballer prior to his Love Island stint.

His name is Mike Thalassitis. All the articles how dare you not use his real name. This is horrendous. I’m in shock. Mike you are going to be sorely sorely missed. My heart is with your family. I’m in complete shock — Olivia Bowen Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) March 16, 2019

He landed the nickname 'Muggy Mike' during Love Island after a run in with contestant Chris Hughes over Olivia Attwood.

He also appeared on Channel 4's 'Celebs Go Dating' in 2018.

A number of celebrities have paid tribute to the reality star since hearing the news.

Fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes described him as a "good guy" and called on the public to drop the 'Muggy' title.

Devastated to hear of the passing of Mike Thalassitis. My heart goes out to friends and family — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) March 16, 2019

"His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon."

While Tyla Carr, who was coupled up with Mike during the show, said "I can't believe the call I've just had. Mike, you were love by all the Love island family. You'll be missed so much. All my love goes out to your friends and family. Shocked."

Chelmsford City FC also paid tribute to Thalassitis, saying: "The Club are saddened to hear the news of the passing of former #Clarets striker Mike Thalassitis. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends at this time."

Stevenage FC, for whom Thalassitis began his football career, tweeted: "Everybody at #StevenageFC is shocked & saddened to hear the tragic news about former player Michael Thalassitis.

File photo dated 7/2/2018 of former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis who has died aged 26, his management has confirmed. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

"Our sincerest condolences go to his family & friends."

The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann posted: "So so so so sad. Mike you absolute gent. I have no words. My heart and soul and love goes out to his friends & family. Too young. RIP."

Alex Bowen and Rachel Fenton, who both also appeared on Love Island, tweeted their respects.

Fenton tweeted: "I'm lost for words. My heart breaks for your family RIP @MikeThalassitis."

And Bowen wrote: "I cant get my head round this RIP brother."

With reporting from Press Association

Online Editors