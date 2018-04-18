Tributes paid as TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

Presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, the star’s agent has said.

The Dale's Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today. "While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced. Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive. In 2016, Winton opened up about his battle with depression, triggered by a break-up.

"Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn't realise," he said. "I had a bad break-up and then I had health issues," he told Loose Women.

After his death was announced, tributes began pouring in for the late TV star.

Presenter Davina McCall wrote: "I am so, so, so sad to hear about Dale Winton, a lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty ! RIP."

Blue singer Antony Costa wrote: "No, no, no my old friend Dale Winton has died. "I'm absolutely devastated one of the most kindest men you could ever meet..."

Duncan Bannatyne wrote: "RIP the great entertainer Dale Winton. So young at 62. Rylan Clark-Neal wrote: "So, so sad and shocked about the lovely Dale Winton. God bless."

Winton had kept a low profile in recent years.

