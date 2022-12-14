Toy Show The Musical: A cynical, arrogant money-grab by an organisation that appears to have forgotten its primary purpose

What would Christmas be without a traditional panto? A lot less fun, that’s for sure.

Rooted in Italy’s commedia dell’arte but gradually refined by the British into the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink festive entertainment we recognise today, panto arrived in Ireland during the Victorian era and has been a beloved part of Christmas for generations of families.

If you’ve ever brought your kids to a panto, or were brought to one by your parents when you were a kid, you won’t need telling that there’s really nothing else quite like the special magic they conjure up.

​I have plenty of warm, funny memories of taking our three to The Olympia or The Gaiety when they were little. Like the time the villain dared the cowardly fathers in the audience to come on stage and fight him.

I felt an urgent tug on my sleeve and a tiny voice squeaked: “YOU go up and fight him, Daddy, YOU go up and fight him!”

Where else but at a panto would you find that kind of wondrous, innocent suspension of disbelief?

There was also the time Dustin the Turkey appeared in the box next to ours, popped his head around the divide and pretended to snaffle the girls’ Chickatees — a wonderful story to share with their friends the next day.

There are less happy panto memories too, all of them related to Cinderella, a gargantuan bore of a thing written and produced by its star, Twink, and staged in the echoey expanse of the old Point Depot in 1997.

For the kids, the joy of seeing the actual Barney the dinosaur on stage was drained by having to sit through what felt like 72 hours of Twink being Twink.

Covid-19 made the last couple of years rough ones for live theatre, so it’s great to see the pantos back to full strength. They need — and deserve — the support of the ticket-buying public.

What they don’t need or deserve in these lean times is to have RTÉ, of all entities, muscling in on their territory and trying to grab a share of the seasonal box-office with Toy Show The Musical.

The plan doesn’t seem to be panning out. According to a report by Ellen Coyne in the Irish Independent last Friday, the day before the show opened at the 2,000-seater Convention Centre in Dublin, only one of the 30-plus performances had sold out. One day’s performances had been cancelled, supposedly to allow for more rehearsal time; a more plausible explanation would be poor ticket sales.

This despite the tickets, priced from €25 to €50, going on sale in May and the production being endlessly plugged on television, radio and print adverts. There were also more than a few mentions on The Late Late Show, of course.

Ryan Tubridy is not involved in the musical, by the way, although several youngsters who’ve appeared on The Toy Show, including Adam King, are among the cast.

Frankly, it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if the show turns out not to be the hit RTÉ was clearly banking on. Whatever you think of the Tubridy-era Toy Show — and I’ve written about why it leaves me cold enough times already not to want to go into it again — it’s a viewer magnet that draws the biggest Irish television audience of the year. It’s also a cash cow for RTÉ, whose premium Toy Show advertising package (a 30-second during the show, another during the repeat, plus three plugs on Tubridy’s radio show) costs a whopping €86,125, according to The Irish Times.

Building an entire stage musical around it comes across as a cynical, arrogant money-grab by an organisation that appears to have forgotten its primary purpose.

RTÉ is our national broadcaster. Its job is to make radio and television programmes. In case anyone forgets this, they’re what the R and the T in RTÉ stand for.

Its job is not to fund musicals — especially not to the tune of a reported €2m, and especially not when it’s pleading poverty and looking for a hike in the licence fee.

A Freedom of Information request to RTÉ from the Irish Independent for exact details of how much money it’s investing in Toy Show The Musical was turned down.

Can you imagine a national broadcaster such as the BBC responding in such a fashion? No. But then you probably can’t imagine the BBC financing a musical based on The Graham Norton Show either.