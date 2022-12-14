| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Toy Show The Musical: A cynical, arrogant money-grab by an organisation that appears to have forgotten its primary purpose

Pat Stacey

The poster for Toy Show The Musical, in which RTÉ has reportedly invested €2m, despite claiming to be direly short of funds Expand

Close

The poster for Toy Show The Musical, in which RTÉ has reportedly invested €2m, despite claiming to be direly short of funds

The poster for Toy Show The Musical, in which RTÉ has reportedly invested €2m, despite claiming to be direly short of funds

The poster for Toy Show The Musical, in which RTÉ has reportedly invested €2m, despite claiming to be direly short of funds

What would Christmas be without a traditional panto? A lot less fun, that’s for sure.

Rooted in Italy’s commedia dell’arte but gradually refined by the British into the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink festive entertainment we recognise today, panto arrived in Ireland during the Victorian era and has been a beloved part of Christmas for generations of families.

Most Watched

Privacy