Top TV this week: Doctor Who’s demise, Halloween horrors, and a compelling Jackie Kennedy drama

It is, on the face of it, one of the great success stories of BBC Drama. The sci-fi series made on tiny budgets and competing with fancy US shows like Star Trek made a big impact in the 1960s, and ran uninterrupted until 1989, when it was declared an anachronism. Re-inflated brilliantly by writer and showrunner Russell T Davies in 2005, Doctor Who has since enjoyed a critically acclaimed second life, with good jokes, clever stories and a cunning blend of tradition and innovation. But, to paraphrase the Daleks, might the time have come to… exterminate!

Jodie Whittaker will end her run as the Doctor after this six-episode run and three final standalone episodes next year. One of the cleverest things about the original format was that the 900-year-old Time Lord had to regenerate a body battered by intergalactic adventure every few years: lead actors were easily replaced. Whittaker, the first female Doctor, got dog’s abuse when she took over in 2017, but has acquitted herself well. And speculation is now mounting as to who might replace her, with Michael Sheen and Richard Ayoade among the possible candidates.

Russell T Davies returns as showrunner in 2022, which can only be good news for the space opera. But competing with the deep pockets and impressive effects of shows produced by Disney and Netflix is getting harder and harder for the Time Lord: the next Doctor might just be the last.

Doctor Who, Sunday, BBC1, 6.25pm

Film of the week

Jackie, Thursday, Film Four, 9pm

Pablo Larraín is in the news at the minute, having just released a Lady Di biopic, Spencer. But Diana is not the first pop icon the Chilean director has depicted. In this almost unbearably tense drama, Natalie Portman plays Jackie Kennedy, who’s in Dallas with her husband when the 35th US president is shot and killed. Lodged in the public eye, and with young children to protect, Jackie has to summon all her resolve as she accompanies Jack’s body back to Washington DC in preparation for a politically fraught state funeral. Larraín’s film is as arch and stylised as an opera, but wonderful to watch, and Portman manages to capture Jackie’s compelling combination of insecurity and grace.

TV highlights of the week

SATURDAY

RTÉ Racing

Ted Walsh and Jane Mangan join Hugh Cahill for coverage of today’s races at the Down Royal course, with reports from Brian Gleeson, and commentary from Richard Pugh.



Film

The Hole in the Ground

RTÉ2, 11.20pm



When a single mother moves to the countryside with her son, she soon has cause to regret it. Irish horror, with Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo and Simone Kirby.



Later – with Jools Holland

BBC2, 9.55pm

Sting performs a song from his new album, The Bridge, and talks to Jools about his long career and how he feels about turning 70. Other guests include Wet Leg and Lola Young.

SUNDAY

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ1, 6.30pm

The Greenans from Cavan, the Bissetts from Dublin and the McCarthys and Lehanes from Cork have it out in the forest as a new season of the family fitness show begins. With Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke, Davy Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Callaghan.



Film

Ghostbusters

RTÉ2, 9pm



When New York is afflicted by a spate of supernatural happenings, two paranormal investigators who haven’t spoken in years are forced to set aside their feud and work together. Comic reboot, with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy.



The Meaning of Life

RTÉ1, 10.35pm

Joe Duffy meets EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness, who reflects on her political career, her Louth childhood, and the events that have shaped her philosophy, and beliefs.



MONDAY

Blair & Brown

BBC2, 9pm

When Tony Blair finally agreed to step down as Britain’s prime minister in 2007, he left his unlucky successor, Gordon Brown, to deal with the global financial crash and its disastrous aftermath.

Film

Fighting With My Family

Film Four, 9pm



Drama based on a true story and starring Florence Pugh as the daughter of wrestling-mad parents who sets out to make her name as a professional fighter. With Lena Headey and Dwayne Johnson.



The Irish Wedding

RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Documentary celebrating the time-honoured traditions of the Irish wedding, and following couples across the country as they fine-tune the details in preparation for their big day.



TUESDAY

UEFA Champions League

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Off the pace in the Premier League, Manchester United at least have a relatively easy Champions League qualifying group, and a win away to Atalanta tonight will all but qualify them for the knockout stages. Kick-off at 8pm.

Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood



Sky Movies Drama, 8pm

Charming drama starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, the much-loved American children’s TV personality, who’s bemused when an antsy magazine journalist comes to interview him. With Chris Cooper and Matthew Rhys.



American Crime Story

BBC2, 9.10pm

Monica Lewinsky is ambivalent when Linda decides to go public, and meanwhile the Supreme Court has unanimously allowed Paula’s lawsuit to continue, prompting Bill Clinton to consider settling. With Sarah Paulson.



WEDNESDAY

Universe

BBC2, 9pm



The hunt for extra-terrestrial life has become a serious scientific consideration in recent years, and Professor Brian Cox considers the likely life-bearing planets discovered by the Kepler space telescope.

Film

We Own the Night

TCM, 9pm

Thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix as a New York nightclub manager who must choose sides when his brother, a cop, targets a Russian gangster who frequents the club. With Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes and Robert Duvall.



Callan’s Kicks

RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Dermot Morgan did a mean Charles Haughey impression, and Oliver Callan will hope to emulate him as his satirical history tour reaches the bad old days of the 1980s.



THURSDAY

The Hairy Bikers Go North

BBC2, 8pm



In the Peak District, Si King and Dave Myers visit Chatsworth House and one of Britain’s last working windmills before cooking a traditional northern breakfast.

Film

The Exorcist

BBC4, 10pm

When actor Chris MacNeil becomes convinced that her 12-year-old daughter is possessed by the devil, she turns to the Catholic church for help. Ellen Burstyn, Lee J Cobb and Jack MacGowran star.



The Good Fight

More 4, 9pm

Diane and Marissa fall foul of the eccentric Circuit Court clerk Hal Wackner, and Carmen Moyo is proving a surprisingly effective new associate.



FRIDAY

COBRA: Cyberwar

Sky Showcase, 9pm

While the team makes a shocking discovery, Francine’s television attack on Lord Singer is seized upon by dark forces. Robert Carlyle stars.

Film

Wall Street

RTÉ1, 11.45pm



In Oliver Stone’s classic 1980s melodrama, ambitious young Wall Street trader Bud Fox falls under the toxic spell of corporate raider Gordon Gekko. With Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen and Daryl Hannah.



The Big Narstie Show

Channel 4, 11.05pm

Comedian Katherine Ryan and rapper Digga D join Big Narstie and co-host Mo Gilligan for music and chat, and Idris Elba will make a special appearance.

Sheena McGinley’s stream of the week

Passing, Netflix, Streaming now



Let’s not beat about the proverbial — this adaptation of Nella Larson’s 1929 novel (not to be confused with 2020’s Vanishing Half) is a slow watch. So slow, in fact, characters keep suffering bouts of narcolepsy mid-scene. Shot in black-and-white academy aperture, this could be deemed the visual representation of a radio play. That, however, is doing an injustice to Hall’s beautifully shot film about passing as white in 1920s NYC. While not much seems to happen (apart from outfit changes), perhaps that’s Hall’s nod to the insidious nature of racism. As Reenie Redfield’s husband puts it: “If you’re determined to have our kids grow up in this damn country, the sooner they find out what they’re dealing with, the better.” This examination of obsession, repression, and the lies people tell themselves to protect fostered realities, stars the sublime Ruth Negga.

Also streaming…

The Night House

Disney+, Wednesday

The expected flurry of fear-infused films are elbowing their way onto various platforms. Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left all alone in the lakeside home he built for her. While she tries to keep it together, the nightmares are inevitable — mostly on account of there being a disturbing presence lurking in the very fibre of what she thinks is her home. Against the advice of her friends (classic), she begins digging into her husband’s belongings for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and jarring. Either way, it’s a mystery she’s determined to unravel. Directed by David Bruckner, The Night House also stars Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Die Hard 2, Eve’s Bayou), Evan Jonigkeit (Togetherish, Sweetbitter), and Stacy Martin (Vox Lux, Nymphomaniac).



Maradona: Blessed Dream

Amazon Prime, streaming now



This biopic series, filmed on location in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico, features three actors portraying Maradona throughout its 10 one-hour-long episodes. As with most biopics, it captures key moments of the life and career of the legendary footballer. Biopics can be hit-and-miss, in which case you could always try Asif Kapadia’s wildly compelling Diego Maradona documentary, which is also available via Amazon. Constructed purely from 500 hours of footage from the footballer’s personal archive, it depicts the highs of Barcelona before the chaos of Napoli.



Narcos: Mexico

Netflix, Friday



Season 3 sees a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power. Journalists hunt for truth while the government walks a thin line between justice and corruption.



Swagger

AppleTV+, streaming now

From the people behind Friday Night Lights comes this coming-of-age basketball movie set amid Covid and the BLM protests.



The Unlikely Murderer

Netflix, Friday

This series dramatises how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder...



Hello Jack! The Kindness Show

AppleTV+, Friday

After all that horror, you may feel the need to take a long soak in Jack McBrayer’s world of goodwill.



The Claus Family

Netflix, Friday



Yep, Halloween is over before it’s begun, so let’s herald the imminent onset of Christmas. When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy, and realises he’s the only hope to save Christmas. Much like how Kate did in both instalments of The Christmas Chronicles. Listen, it’s a festive movie on November 1, what do you expect — originality?