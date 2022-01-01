Top 12: Love is in the air, with our countdown of the best dating shows

12 The Love Trap (Channel 4) As the most recent dating show in our list, it’s obviously the most convoluted plot-wise. You ready? A finance hotshot engages in a flurry of revealing challenges that should let him know which females are single and which are in committed relationships (some of them are even engaged and presumably hoping to nail the prize pot to fund their weddings). After whittling them down to three choices, our bachelor then chooses who he thinks is a trap. His choice then literally falls through a trap door... At least Joel Dommett is getting more hosting gigs.

11 Flirty Dancing (Channel 4)

Diversity dance-troupe leader Ashley Banjo hosts this ‘First Dates by way of Strictly Come Cringe’ hybrid in which prospective lovers meet for the first time through the medium of dance. There has been one series thus far. Read into that what you will.

10 Sexy Beasts (Netflix)

A baboon. A dolphin with an unnaturally large rostrum. Rabbiting pandas, and horny devils... all recreated via the magic of prosthetics on the faces of singletons earnestly “looking for love”. Though set in the UK, most of the contestants are American. Potentially, this does not for a good carbon footprint make. Another sticking point is how preened the contestants are, given how the alleged main premise of the show centres around “saying goodbye to superficial dating”. However, here is the reason why this show is due to unveil its third series in just six months: we humans love a reveal.

9 Married at First Sight (Channel 4)

A more extreme version of America’s 90 Day Fiancé, this title should have compulsory air quotes around ‘married’. While they do provide all the trappings — the celebrant, the finery, the speeches, the cake, the will to make a lifelong commitment, etc — it is *spoiler alert* not legally binding. That hasn’t stopped a trio of experts matching up love-curious hopefuls for six series to date.

Expand Close Take Me Out host Paddy McGuiness on set / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Take Me Out host Paddy McGuiness on set

8 Take Me Out (ITV/Virgin Media)

An entire show based around the premise of “no likey, no lighty” was clearly a winning formula. The format proved to be so popular there was even an Irish version with Ray Foley at the helm. While the lucky couple in Paddy McGuinness’s UK version were jetted to the Isle of Fernando (aka Tenerife) for a date, the Irish variation saw contestants venture all the way backstage to a makeshift bar called ‘Shifters’.

7 Naked Attraction (Channel 4)

Much like Sexy Beasts, the hook of this cringefest involves one contestant judging prospective dates on their other ‘qualities’ and/or appendages while Anna Richardson cheers them on. There are simply no excuses for this show’s existence — let alone five series of it.

6 Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Essentially pitched as the platform’s answer to Love Island, the hook for this effort revolves around the extra-buff contestants being ‘stunned’ by the news that they can’t touch each other during their stay in paradise. Anyone caught canoodling depletes the $100,000 prize pot, leaving them with the age-old conundrum of what’s sexier: pecs or pounds?

5 Love Is Blind (Netflix)

This is the show Sexy Beasts purports to be: focussed on personality rather than the physical alchemy that starts fizzing the first moment hands touch. And no, it’s not like The Circle — all these people are actually here for true love/a sponsorship deal/an Instagram-follower boost. As for the specifics, Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Minnillo host 30 singles who spend 10 days talking to each other through the walls of pods. Things then escalate quickly with contestants proposing marriage. After finally coming face-to-face, they’re then whipped back to a shared living set-up in the real world to see who will actually make it up the aisle.

Expand Close Barman Ethan Miles, left, maitre d' Mateo Saina and server Alice Marr of First Dates Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barman Ethan Miles, left, maitre d' Mateo Saina and server Alice Marr of First Dates Ireland

Video of the Day

4 First Dates (Channel 4/RTÉ)

We’ve established that we love a reveal. Apparently, we also properly buzz off people being so nervous they make a right mammary of themselves. The show usually kicks off thusly: one half of the featured couple sweating bullets at the bar, hovering over a Whiskey Sour that resident barman Merlin Griffiths (First Dates UK) or Ethan Miles (First Dates Ireland) cajoled them into ordering. Once their assigned date turns up, they’re shown to their table before one party heads for phone bants in the jacks with a mate. The initial meeting and the moment where they reveal whether they’re “going to see each other again” are pivotal, but the part when they decide what to do with the bill is what we’re here for — it’s always very telling.

3 Love on The Spectrum (Netflix)

A rather more PC title than its 2012 predecessor The Undateables (Channel 4, obviously), this 2019 show is a tentative and touching look at the benefits of brute bluntness. Look no further than repeat participant Michael Theo and his ongoing quest to find love, this time with Heather. After spending time together and meeting Heather’s family, Michael calls her to say: “Can we just be friends?” To which she swiftly responds in the affirmative. Zero BS. No drama. Just truth. A truly life-affirming show.

Expand Close Maura Higgins was a breakout star of Love Island in 2019 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maura Higgins was a breakout star of Love Island in 2019

2 Love Island (ITV/Virgin Media)

While hugely flawed, for myriad complexities too numerous to delve into here, it has undeniably captured a zeitgeist with ardent viewers who tune in every night, for eight weeks, every summer. Trust me, I know — I’ve written about it on Independent.ie every night, for eight weeks, for several of said summers.

1 Blind Date (ITV/Channel 5)

“Ladies and gennulmen, it’s Bliiiiind Daaahyte. And here is your host, Miss Cilla Blaaaaack!” Our Graham there, with his quick reminder. Simply put, this is the Helen of Troy of modern-day dating shows. Becoming increasingly risqué with each passing series, the show’s theme tune heralded the start of Saturday night for a generation. Beginning in 1985, Cilla would do her little curtsy at the start of each show for the next 19 years. While pal Paul O’Grady attempted a reboot in 2017, it was axed three years later, proving that Cilla had a lorra, lorra magic.