Reeling In The Years returned to our small screens on Sunday night, however, some viewers felt it was ‘too soon’ to remember 2010 as it brought back bad memories of the recession.

On the first show of RTÉ’s new series, clips of then-Taoiseach Brian Cowen were shown as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived into the country to help with the aftermath of the financial crash.

As Rihanna’s Love the Way You Lie played, videos of half-built apartment blocks and people queuing for the dole scrawled across the screen, narrating the devastation of the financial crisis.

Many viewers took to Twitter to say it was ‘too soon’ to look back at 2010 as it was an extremely hard year.

One person wrote: “Lads I have PTSD watching #reelingintheyears... I will never, ever forget watching the news about the IMF. The bizarre secondhand shame of it.”

While another said: “#ReelingInTheYears Review: for millennials, it's gone from a friendly, short-attention-span history lesson to a high-velocity ripping-open of old wounds, tbh.”

And a third commented: “2010 wasn’t much craic #ReelingInTheYears”

RTÉ 2FM’s Doireann Garrihy also weighed in on the show, writing: “I wasn’t ready for the stunning nostalgia / recession ptsd #ReelingInTheYears”

IMF coming to town, freak weather incidents, Unemployment at 15%, no air travel for a period and Cork winning the All Ireland in football. Maybe 2020 was not that bad after all. #reelingintheyears #2010 — Mark Behan (@MarkBehan20) April 11, 2021

The Haiti earthquake and Chilean miners footage has broken me already 😢😢😢😢#ReelingInTheYears — Ãine CaomhÃ¡nach (@ainekavo) April 11, 2021

Uh Rihanna âLove The Way You Lieâ - youâd strut around with that on the iPod Nano after your man you scored in Crawdaddy didnât text you back x #ReelingInTheYears — James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) April 11, 2021

Lads I have PTSD watching #reelingintheyears... I will never, ever forget watching the news about the IMF. The bizarre secondhand shame of it. — Deirdre OâShaughnessy (@deshocks) April 11, 2021

I wasnât ready for the stunning nostalgia / recession ptsd #ReelingInTheYears — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) April 11, 2021

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, and viewers were reminded of the infamous man who slipped on ice on the news during the 2010 ‘big snow’.

The show opened with the clip as Maroon 5’s Misery played in the background.

Some of the highlights of the show were looking back at the Chilean miners finally being freed, the opening of the Aviva and the completion of the M8.

âIt was a great day. Motorways are brilliant,â my girlfriend just now watching the opening of the M8 #ReelingInTheYears — Orlaith Condon (@OrlaithCondon) April 11, 2021

Nothing makes you feel old quite like being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening. Except being in bed at 8.30 pm on a Sunday evening and your mother texting you to say you were on Reeling in The Years. — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) April 11, 2021

Viewers also enjoyed looking back at rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman’s wedding, and Amy herself commented on hearing she was featured on the much-loved show.

