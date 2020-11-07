Tommy Tiernan: ‘There’s a necessary vitamin that has been sucked out of my body’

Whiff of danger: Tommy Tiernan has a new book out with transcripts from his TV chat show. Photo: Ray Ryan

‘Quare’ is the word Tommy Tiernan hits on. He’s describing lockdown and, after a moment or two of thought, this very Tiernan-ish word will do nicely, thank you.

He spells it out down the phone, chuckling at its euphemistic qualities.

“Yeah, a quare few months,” he says. “I really enjoyed the start of it — I was glad to come off the road back in March, I started cooking, I cleaned the house a few times, the weather was beautiful.

"But I’ve noticed myself that it’s gone through waves. After that, there was a wave of finding it really difficult, like when you’re a kid and the whole family sets off for a drive to Co Mayo and by the time you get to Roscommon, you’re fit to kill one another.”

While many parents will empathise with the father-of-six, it is something of a change for Tiernan. There was a time when this brightest of touring stand-up stars couldn’t wait to get home and be reunited with his children.

But comedy above all other art forms feeds off audience interaction, not to mention the raw materials accrued by going out and listening.

“I’m noticing that there’s a necessary vitamin that has been sucked out of my body,” he agrees, “and it’s the one I get when I meet people and encounter crowds and drive places.

"It feels like all our confidence has been taken away, how confident we used to be meeting other people, how confident we were with touch and proximity and ritual, going for pints or coffee, and all that’s been taken away from us.

Tommy in Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan

Whatsapp Tommy in Salthill. Photo: Ray Ryan

"We’re mourning the loss of something we can’t name just yet. It feels like a sorrow that we’re all going through.”

With time on his hands during that first lockdown, Tiernan was able to think about what he had really been enjoying most in terms of work and how he could recreate it in the world of Covid-19.

Two things stood out in his mind. The first was the process of acting rehearsals, something he has experienced in Druid’s 2018 production of John B Keane’s Sive (Tiernan was mesmerising as the notorious Thomasheen Sean Rua), the hit TV comedy series Derry Girls, and Ian Fitzgibbon’s crime saga Dark Lies the Island.

The other was the show he co-presented on iRadio and RTÉ 2fm with Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt, a format the trio have now transferred to the podcast arena to the delight of mounting numbers of subscribers.

Out of this collaborative effort, Tiernan has recently taken to solo podcasting, the results of which will be launched in the coming weeks.

“Vanessa Redgrave was once talking about acting,” Tiernan says, “and she said it’s about voltage, about creating moments that are charged and electrifying, and that really is the star by which you should navigate in terms of performance. That stayed with me.

“So I have a shed down the bottom of the garden, and I have a microphone. With stand-up, you’re pitching ideas to a crowd, and they are accepting or rejecting them immediately.

"But down here, there’s no rejection possible. I close the curtains, I have an antique lamp beside me and a pint of caffeine. I start recording and my guide is voltage.

“I started one the other day with, (whispering) ‘death’! And I just wandered off for about an hour and half. So that’s what happens to a comedian when he has no crowd to put manners on him. Some comedians do the corporate gigs to feel alive these days. For me, it’s just talking to myself down in the shed.”

Long before viral pandemics forced him down the back garden, Tiernan was already entering into an interesting new chapter in his career. He was coming to feel that his biggest calling card was not necessarily his sold-out theatre runs, the comedy awards, the DVDs and so on, but his new guise as a chat show host.

The Tommy Tiernan Show is about to start filming its fifth season after firmly establishing itself as an unlikely RTÉ knockout that has earned pride of place in the primetime listings.

Collaborative effort: Tommy Tiernan with his podcast co-presenters Laurita Blewitt and Hector Ó hEochagáin

Whatsapp Collaborative effort: Tommy Tiernan with his podcast co-presenters Laurita Blewitt and Hector Ó hEochagáin

The format — surprise guests of varying star-wattage interviewed without preparation — has proved a hit with viewers and critics alike.

Tiernan’s unstudied, instinctive approach as well as his guests’ lack of anything to promote, has proved conducive to a disarming and intimate register and some of the most arresting Irish TV moments of recent years.

A selection of the most memorable and diverse interviews has been compiled in transcript layout as Winging It. The book, Tiernan says, has personal currency for him as a link to these intense but fleeting experiences.

“My son is in a punk band, and they were talking about how one of the things bands today envy of bands in the past is vinyl. An LP you can show people, whereas with MP3 you can’t.

Tommy at The Galmont Hotel, Galway last year. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Tommy at The Galmont Hotel, Galway last year. Photo: Tony Gavin

"I feel the same about the television show and this book. And I’m blown away by the questions I come up with. They read as if I’ve done research! I read them and I go, ‘Jayzus, that’s a great question!’”

Tiernan toggles back from gas craic to contemplative, as he so often can.

“When I’m in the moment, the question I am asking really is the only one that comes into my mind. The memory of the interview happening is a very separate thing from reading the book. There’s no real connection. My memories of it are so… there’s nothing to grab on to.

"They’re like dreams. A dream isn’t as real as the table I’m sitting beside. I have more of a relationship with the table, therefore, than I do with the interviews. That’s why it’s wonderful to hold them tangibly in book form.”

Whereas the US has a tradition of giving chat shows to comedians, he explains, they have always tended towards lightness.

In Ireland, meanwhile, chat shows were the preserve of talented broadcasters who would maintain a semblance of helmsmanship and responsibility during questioning. In this setting, however, Tiernan’s comedic irresponsibility is key to helping the guests decompress.

Another fundamental is that slight whiff of danger that Tiernan always carries about his person, one that has landed him in hot water in the past. Even on an unspoken level, it is part of the show’s hook.

“Because the interview has no map, you basically have to celebrate whatever is happening at that particular time and trust your instinct entirely.

"I remember the time we had [Dublin imam and respected scholar] Shaykh Umar al-Qadri on the show. I asked him to sing and he said he’d be delighted to, and I said, ‘you’re not going to blow up now afterwards, are you?’

Tommy at The Galmont Hotel, Galway last year. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Tommy at The Galmont Hotel, Galway last year. Photo: Tony Gavin

"There was a gasp from the audience but he started laughing! He knew I was a comedian and that my instincts were comedic, and that you have to trust whatever comes up in the moment. Those ingredients lead to wonderful moments like that.”

Mostly, however, Tiernan’s on-the-fly interview style makes use of space and trust to draw out moments of incredible candidness from celebrities whom we perhaps thought we had the measure of: Bob Geldof describing being overcome with grief in his car; Paul McGrath conceding his long battle with alcohol’ Adam Clayton recalling a brush with the brink; Brendan O’Carroll hitting rock bottom.

Vitally, there are also less familiar faces with remarkable things to impart, and these can account for some of the book’s most staggering passages.

Examples include heroic female-genital-mutilation activist Ifrah Ahmed and insightful genetics professor Aoife McLysaght. It is hard to think of broader array of voices and perspectives between two dust jackets.

He experiences pre-show nerves with this particular gig that don’t occur when he is in stand-up mode, he says plainly, and he has come to accept that this might just be the price he has to pay for the gold being unearthed. Knowing the guest beforehand, he wonders aloud, would probably only add to this rather than reduce it.

“I’d spend too much time trying to get the interview right,” Tiernan laughs, “overthinking it and trying to be too clever with the guest, or overly concerned about them having a good time.

"Say John Banville came on and I had a week to prepare, I know what would happen. I’d say to myself, ‘great, I’ve a week now, I’ll read a few of his books.’

"But I wouldn’t, and then the day of the interview, I’d be going, ‘f***, I should have read some if his books!’ So all of that pressure is taken away in this show.”

Tiernan catches a beam of realisation. “God knows, he could be the first guest in the new series!”

Winging It by Tommy Tiernan

Whatsapp Winging It by Tommy Tiernan

‘Winging It: Twenty-One Extraordinary Interviews From The Tommy Tiernan Show’ is published by Sandycove

Online Editors