Today’s top TV, Netflix and Disney+ picks: A multilingual masterpiece and Sarah Beeny builds a door into Narnia

University Challenge at 60

BBC2, 9pm

Samira Ahmed takes a nostalgic look at the history of the long-running quiz, and talks to some of its more memorable contestants, including the first Asian woman ever to appear on the show.

Against the Head

RTÉ2, 8pm

Bernard Jackman and Lynne Cantwell reflect on the Ireland women’s team’s travails in the Six Nations and look forward to Saturday’s Champions Cup clash of the titans between Leinster and Toulouse. Daire O’Brien presents.

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

Channel 4, 8pm

Sarah and Graham have ambitious plans to create a secret, Narnia-inspired room in the eaves that will be accessed through the wardrobe of the guest bedroom, and Sarah also wants to create a peaceful retreat in the corner of their new garden.

Nope

Monday, Sky Movies Premiere, 10pm

When OJ Haywood and his sister Emerald inherit their father’s Californian horse ranch following his sudden death, they make a shocking discovery. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun star in Jordan Peele’s witty and imaginative thriller.

Boy Erased

Monday, TG4, 10.15pm

Joel Edgerton’s drama is based on a true story and stars Lucas Hedges as a Baptist preacher’s son who is compelled to participate in a church-run gay conversion therapy programme after being forcibly outed by his parents.

The Diplomat

Netflix, streaming now

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wing and Homeland, expect ALL the power struggles.

Ghosted

AppleTV+, streaming now

What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…

Once & Always

Netflix, streaming now

Go, Go Power Rangers! Thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

Drops of God

AppleTV+, streaming now

Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.

Rough Diamonds

Netflix, streaming now

This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.

Dead Ringers

Prime Video, streaming now

The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.

Welcome to Eden

Netflix, streaming now

Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.

One More Time

Netflix, streaming now

On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classic Groundhog Day/Russian Doll time-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.