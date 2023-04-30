Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Watch sharks and seals in Ireland’s Wild Islands, Disney animation Moana and Eric Cantona in crime series AKA

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

Ireland’s Wild Islands

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Eoin Warner continues his journey south along the Atlantic coast, and witnesses pitched battles between breeding grey seals on the Inishkea islands, and a gathering of basking sharks off county Clare.

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 3.40pm

Joanne Cantwell presents coverage of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with analysis from Jackie Tyrrell and Donal Óg Cusack, and commentary from Ger Canning, Brendan Cummins. Throw-in at 4pm.

Great Expectations — © BBC/FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Great Expectations

BBC1, 9pm

Estella makes a bid for freedom after learning the true identity of her father, Pip and Jaggers’ plans go awry, and Miss Havisham comes face to face with her demons.

The Windsors

Channel 4, 9pm

In a special edition of the royal sitcom, Charles is preparing for his big moment at the coronation when Wills tries to persuade his dad to make the event more frugal. And in California, Harry and Meghan are feeling seriously left out.

Moana

Moana

BBC1, 3pm

Winning Disney animation set in the Polynesian islands, where a fearless teenage girl joins forces with a vain and capricious demigod to save her people from a terrible curse. Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho star, and a live action remake is in the works.

The Wife

The Wife

BBC2, 11.15pm

Gripping drama starring Glenn Close as Joan Castleman, dutiful wife of acclaimed novelist Joe Castleman, whose trip to Stockholm to collect his Nobel Prize does not go according to plan. With Jonathan Pryce.

Sweet Tooth — © Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA — © © Nicolas Auproux

AKA

Netflix, streaming now

Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — © Courtesy of Netflix

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider itPawn Starson steroids.