Today’s top TV and streaming picks: The life of Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers
Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.
The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld
BBC2, 9pm
With his white ponytail, shades, black suits and high shirt collars, Karl Lagerfeld was an instantly recognisable cultural icon, one of the most influential fashion designers of the late 20th century. In his public life, he courted controversy, but the private Lagerfeld was very different, and in this documentary, Michael Waldman penetrates the designer’s inner circle to reveal the man behind the sunglasses.
Waldman tracks down people close to the late designer who have never talked publicly before, including Lagerfeld’s bodyguard, his neighbour, his doctor, and the niece he hadn’t seen for 50 years. He’s even granted an audience with Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved Birman cat, which he once said he would marry if it were legal. That mog is reputed to have inherited a small fortune.
Lagerfeld’s spending on lavish homes and a luxurious lifestyle was legendary, but he could also be incredibly generous. He showered cars and clothes on friends, and flew them across the Atlantic to stay with him in Paris and Biarritz. His American niece recalls how he insisted on designing her wedding dress, which arrived on Concorde — in its own seat.
An icon, then, and a winningly eccentric one, but Lagerfeld’s tax arrangements were so labyrinthine that his heirs have been left in limbo — including that cat.
The Silent Civil War
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
When a team of researchers and historians gathered to record memories of our Civil War that had been passed down through families across Ireland, they unexpectedly discovered a treasure trove of recordings with combatants that had been hidden in an American attic for 50 years.
Live Premier League
BT Sport 1, 7pm
Manchester City have been creeping up on Premier League leaders Arsenal in recent weeks, and tonight the sides clash at the Etihad in a veritable six-pointer that may decide this year’s title. Kick-off at 8pm.
Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef
RTÉ One, 8pm
Mark begins a new season of his show by showing how to make a perfect risotto cacio e pepe in just 15 minutes, and preparing a hearty and healthy minestrone soup.
Marie Antoinette
RTÉ2, 9.35pm
Louis’ ascent to the throne seems to stun him, leaving Marie Antoinette to do battle on his behalf over a controversial choice of prime minister. But her involvement causes resentment. With Emilia Schule.
Elvis
Sky Cinema Drama, 8pm
Austin Butler delivers a note-perfect portrayal of a young Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic following the singer’s unlikely journey from rural obscurity to global fame. With Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Richard Roxburgh.
The Light We Carry
Netflix, Streaming now
It would be remiss of me not to seize a chance to feature something starring two of the Democrats everyone secretly wants to run for the 2024 presidency (if only). On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unfurls her entire toolbox alongside fellow queen and bestie Oprah Winfrey. The former First Lady shares personal stories about her childhood, and time in the White House, offering hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and ageing. She drops practical advice for living in modern times, covering everything from menopause to romance, to social issues. Obama and Winfrey have a candid, poignant, and at times comedic (but always authentic) conversation about the moment in which we are living. Which, let’s be fair, could be considered a volatile hellscape right now. All packaged positivity is welcomed.
The Diplomat
Netflix, streaming now
Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wing and Homeland, expect ALL the power struggles.
Ghosted
Apple TV+, streaming now
What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…
Once & Always
Netflix, streaming now
Go, Go Power Rangers! Thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.
Drops of God
Apple TV+, streaming now
Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.
One More Time
Netflix, streaming now
On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classic Groundhog Day/Russian Doll time-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.
Rough Diamonds
Netflix, streaming now
This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.
Dead Ringers
Prime Video, streaming now
The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.
Welcome to Eden
Netflix, streaming now
Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.