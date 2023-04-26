Today’s top TV and streaming picks: The life of Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers

One More Time. Tove Edfeldt as Fiona 2024 in One More Time. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld

BBC2, 9pm

With his white ponytail, shades, black suits and high shirt collars, Karl Lagerfeld was an instantly recognisable cultural icon, one of the most influential fashion designers of the late 20th century. In his public life, he courted controversy, but the private Lagerfeld was very different, and in this documentary, Michael Waldman penetrates the designer’s inner circle to reveal the man behind the sunglasses.

​Waldman tracks down people close to the late designer who have never talked publicly before, including Lagerfeld’s bodyguard, his neighbour, his doctor, and the niece he hadn’t seen for 50 years. He’s even granted an audience with Choupette, Lagerfeld’s beloved Birman cat, which he once said he would marry if it were legal. That mog is reputed to have inherited a small fortune.

Lagerfeld’s spending on lavish homes and a luxurious lifestyle was legendary, but he could also be incredibly generous. He showered cars and clothes on friends, and flew them across the Atlantic to stay with him in Paris and Biarritz. His American niece recalls how he insisted on designing her wedding dress, which arrived on Concorde — in its own seat.

An icon, then, and a winningly eccentric one, but Lagerfeld’s tax arrangements were so labyrinthine that his heirs have been left in limbo — including that cat.​

The Silent Civil War. Picture: Barry McCall

The Silent Civil War

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

When a team of researchers and historians gathered to record memories of our Civil War that had been passed down through families across Ireland, they unexpectedly discovered a treasure trove of recordings with combatants that had been hidden in an American attic for 50 years.

Live Premier League

BT Sport 1, 7pm

Manchester City have been creeping up on Premier League leaders Arsenal in recent weeks, and tonight the sides clash at the Etihad in a veritable six-pointer that may decide this year’s title. Kick-off at 8pm.

Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef

Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef

RTÉ One, 8pm

Mark begins a new season of his show by showing how to make a perfect risotto cacio e pepe in just 15 minutes, and preparing a hearty and healthy minestrone soup.

Marie Antoinette

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Louis’ ascent to the throne seems to stun him, leaving Marie Antoinette to do battle on his behalf over a controversial choice of prime minister. But her involvement causes resentment. With Emilia Schule.

Elvis

Elvis

Sky Cinema Drama, 8pm

Austin Butler delivers a note-perfect portrayal of a young Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic following the singer’s unlikely journey from rural obscurity to global fame. With Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Richard Roxburgh.

The Light We Carry

​The Light We Carry

Netflix, Streaming now

It would be remiss of me not to seize a chance to feature something starring two of the Democrats everyone secretly wants to run for the 2024 presidency (if only). On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unfurls her entire toolbox alongside fellow queen and bestie Oprah Winfrey. The former First Lady shares personal stories about her childhood, and time in the White House, offering hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and ageing. She drops practical advice for living in modern times, covering everything from menopause to romance, to social issues. Obama and Winfrey have a candid, poignant, and at times comedic (but always authentic) conversation about the moment in which we are living. Which, let’s be fair, could be considered a volatile hellscape right now. All packaged positivity is welcomed.

Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey | The Light We Carry | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Diplomat — © ALEX BAILEY/NETFLIX

The Diplomat

Netflix, streaming now

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wing and Homeland, expect ALL the power struggles.

The Diplomat _ Official Trailer

Ghosted

Apple TV+, streaming now

What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…

Once & Always

Netflix, streaming now

Go, Go Power Rangers! Thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

Drops of God

Drops of God

Apple TV+, streaming now

Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.

One More Time

Netflix, streaming now

On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classic Groundhog Day/Russian Doll time-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.

Rough Diamonds

Netflix, streaming now

This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.

Dead Ringers — © Courtesy of Prime

Dead Ringers

Prime Video, streaming now

The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.

Welcome to Eden

Netflix, streaming now

Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.