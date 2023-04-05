Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Seasonal eating on Food Matters, Liam Neeson in Marlowe and The Pope Answers

Food Matters

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Michael Kelly talks to historian Regina Sexton about Ireland’s traditional relationship with food, and heads to Ballymaloe to meet chef Rory O’Connell, an advocate of seasonal eating.

Davy’s Toughest Team

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Davy Fitzgerald visits each of his team at home to get a better idea of where they’re coming from, but a group meeting leaves him worried.

Marie Antoinette

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

When Louis refuses to share his bed with the young queen, Marie Antoinette realises that producing a royal heir will not be straightforward.

Marlowe

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Philip Marlowe is drawn into a web of intrigue when a rich heiress asks him to track down her missing lover. Neil Jordan’s noir thriller stars Liam Neeson as the iconic detective. Jessica Lange, Diane Kruger and Colm Meaney co-star.

The Good Mothers

Disney+, Wednesday

This multi-layered narrative follows the true story of three women born into the deadliest of the Mafia clans, and how they worked with a female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside.

The Pope Answers

Disney+, Wednesday

Filmed in Rome, this meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and 10 people in their early twenties focuses on the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, LGBTQ+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism, mental health, and migration.

Swarm

Prime Video, streaming now

Andrea “Dre” Greene, like most girls her age, is obsessed with a pop star (one can only assume is based on Beyoncé). Unlike most girls her age, Dre lets this obsession consume her to the point of committing multiple murders. With a cracking soundtrack (including a unique take on a Pixies classic) plus cameos from the likes of Billie Eilish, you’d forgive the (at times) ropey writing in lieu of the sensory feast.

Kill Boksoon

Netflix, streaming now

Most parents feel like they’re leading a double life. And then there’s Boksoon — both a mother of a teenage daughter and a legendary professional killer at the top-tier killing agency MK Ent. Caught in between the dual missions of killing someone and raising someone, she refuses to take a case — becoming the target of the whole hitman industry.

Law of the Jungle

Netflix, streaming now

In the jungle, the mighty jungle, there are no lions sleeping tonight — mostly because there are 12 humans trying to take each other down for a chance at some cash. Expect much whinging.

The Class of '07

Prime Video, streaming now

Your “impending post-apocalyptic” viewing this week comes courtesy of the Prime Video platform. Unlike the (understandably) puritan message from Extrapolations (AppleTV+), this cheeky Aussie offering instead touts the theme that bad things happen when you’re giving it socks to The Ting Tings.

War Sailor

Netflix, streaming now

Alfred Garnes and his friend are working on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out. The sailors have one goal: to survive — and to return home. Meanwhile, Alfred’s wife Cecilia endures the war in Bergen, struggling to raise three children on her own. Both believe that the other has been bombed... do they have the will to keep trying to find each other?